What goes ooh ooh when you go ahh ahh? Why, The Veronicas, of course.

And what have we been waiting for since the dawn of fucken’ time? A new Veronicas album.

But this just in, folks. Our Brisbane-born queens have confirmed that their fourth studio album Human is coming soon, along with a brand new single.

The band shared a snippet of their new single, ‘Biting My Tongue’, which is set to be released on the 7th of March, along with the music video.

Catch the snippet below:

The gals previously released the songs ‘Think Of Me’ and ‘Ugly’ from the album, both of which are rumoured to be about Jessica Origliasso’s ex girlfriend Ruby Rose.

Catch the music video for the former below.