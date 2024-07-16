Jack Black Confirms Cancellation Of Tenacious D Aus Tour Following That Trump Assassination Joke

Hours after Frontier Touring announced that the Tenacious D Newcastle gig was postponed, founding member Jack Black revealed that the whole Aussie Tour has been canned, stating he was “blindsided” by Kyle Gass‘ Donald Trump joke.

On Tuesday evening, School Of Rock comedian Jack Black shared a statement to Instagram, revealing that the remainder of the Tenacious D Australia Tour and “all creative plans are on hold” following Gass’ joke about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” the Tenacious D frontman wrote.

(Image source: Instagram / @jackblack)

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.”

Black then closed his statement by thanking the fans for their support and understanding.

What did Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass say about Donald Trump?

On Saturday US time, former President Donald Trump was injured by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks who attempted to shoot him dead during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The incident sparked a lot of commentary from folks all over the world, with some making memes and others wishing the Republican candidate a speedy recovery.

During Tenacious D’s gig in Sydney, which took place last Sunday, Jack brought out a cake to celebrate Gass’ 64th birthday.

After the Mars Attacks actor egged his bandmate to make a wish, Gass said, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

Soon after the joke made its way to the internet, the band copped a mixed bag of reactions, with some fans laughing at the joke and others condemning Gass’ remark.

READ MORE Tenacious D’s Newcastle Show Postponed Following Outrage Over That Trump Assassination Joke

Breakfast radio host Kyle Sandilands criticised Gass’ for his commentary, labelling the joke as “twisted shit.”

Senator Ralph Babet demanded the duo be deported for the comment.

“To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil and not acceptable in any way, shape or form,” the senator shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“I call on the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately.”

(Image source: X / @senatorbabet)

As of writing, Gass has not shared a statement regarding the incident or the future of Tenacious D. There hasn’t been any official announcement regarding refunds for ticket holders. However, Ticketek has asked customers to hold onto tickets as more information drops.

Image source: Getty Images / Daniel Vogl