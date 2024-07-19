Did Taylor Swift Just Use Instagram Voodoo To Announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) Is Out In 3 Days?

Don’t freak out but I think Taylor Swift just announced that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is hitting platforms in three days. I said what I said!!! Hear me out!!!

Picture this: I’m sitting in the back of an Uber mindlessly scrolling through Instagram and fighting car sickness when I see a Taylor Swift post pop up on my Instagram feed. It’s a new picture of her (fringe and all) with the set list for Reputation written over her face. As an entertainment girlie, I instantly thought this was the long-awaited announcement of the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) drop.

The catch? It says the post was from November 8, 2017. So is my Instagram wigging out, or is Taylor up to some cheeky announcement voodoo?

Let’s investigate.

(Image: Taylor Swift / Instagram)

Considering the post is from 2017, it’s incredibly strange that it popped up on my feed.

Usually, when you pull a sneaky and edit old posts, it doesn’t alert your legion of followers. If it did, it would be a brilliant and easy way for people to drive up their engagement and we’d be seeing updated old posts constantly.

When you go onto Taylor’s IG, it’s clear from the pinned posts and black-and-white imagery that she’s still in her The Tortured Poet’s Department era.

(Image: Taylor Swift / Instagram)

However, there’s one stark reason why I think that a swift change to the Reputation reboot era is on the horizon — Instagram’s involvement in the original announcement of the album back in 2017.

On August 18, 2017, Taylor deleted every single post from all of her social media accounts. Naturally, the Swifties went into a complete meltdown. But a few days later, she posted a series of clips of a snake slithering around, referencing her very public feuds with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The snake clips posted to IG ignited a movement of hype throughout her fandom. Five days later, she posted the official announcement for Reputation on Instagram by revealing the cover art and release date.

So, when the post from 2017 miraculously popped up in my IG feed, my snakey senses started tingling. After reporting on Taylor’s easter-egg-coded antics for years now, I feel like I’m fairly good at spotting when her little mastermind brain is up to something.

Feel free to give me shit if I’m wrong, but I think we’re on here, folks.

Fingers crossed I’m right!!!!