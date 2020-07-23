Thanks for signing up!

Don’t freak out but Taylor Swift has decided to release a surprise new album, Folklore at midnight tonight (US time).

For all of you playing at home in Australia, the album debuts at midnight July 24 EDT, which is 2pm Friday 24 July here in Australia, so set your alarms.

The new record will be Taylor’s first release since Lover in 2019, and yes, it’s a whole damn album. A. WHOLE. FUCKING. ALBUM. I. AM. SCREAMING.

“I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into,” she wrote on Instagram.

The album features 16 songs, and as a little treat she’s giving us 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions for one week only as a celebration of her eighth studio album. We truly do not deserve her.

You can pick up the special editions on her website here, or wait for it to (presumably) drop on Apple Music, Spotify and other digital platforms at 2pm tomorrow.

If you can’t quite wait that long, she’s also dropping the music video for her new track Cardigan a little early, so set your alarms, Swifties.

