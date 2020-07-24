Thanks for signing up!

Taylor Swift just made 2020 somewhat bearable with a surprise album, titled folklore, a new single, titled ‘Cardigan’, and a music video to go along with it.

The album has just landed and it’s filled with Taylor’s signature crafty lyrics and dreamy country / pop / folk sounds.

“In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now.”

Swift also dropped the music video for the album’s lead single, ‘Cardigan’, and it’s absolutely fkn gorgeous.

The singer appears like a mystical wood nymph, playing her piano in the woods as she sings about love and loss.

Suss it out below:

folklore by Taylor Swift is now streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.