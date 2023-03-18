The first footage of the long-awaited Taylor Swift Eras Tour is here, feat. vids of Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone straight-vibing, and it has Australian Swifties begging for an Australian leg of this tour.

The Eras Tour kicked off on March 17 in the US, and based on the footage, it’s everything we wanted and more.

Is there any footage of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour?

There sure is! Peep Tay’s famous friends Emma Stone and Gigi Hadid living their best lives at the show, via viral TikTok footage:

Hadid previously warned that she’d be “embarrassing” herself at the shows. So yeah, we were warned!

But hey, if Taylor Swift’s own pals can’t go HAM at her concerts, then who can?

“I’ll make it to a few [Eras tour dates],” she recently told E! News. “I try to make it to as many as I can.”

“I’m a psychopath at a Taylor show,” she admitted. “I go nuts. I’m not cool at all. I’m like the most embarrassing friend.”

The Haim gals were also in attendance as they’re her support act in the US.

They previously told PEOPLE that they’re keen for “backstage dance parties with Taylor.”

What is the Taylor Swift Eras Tour set list?

The official set list includes 44 songs (!!) and the Eras Tour is doing exactly what it promised — taking Swifties on a journey through all the musical eras of Taylor Swift.

The Eras Tour is the first tour for the pop star in five years, and she’s performing hit after hit for the duration of the show.

OG fans will be thrilled to see hits like “Enchanted” and “Fearless” both making the cut for the set list.

There’s tracks of of her fourth studio album Red, including “I Knew You Were Trouble” and the 10-minute (yes, 10-minute) version of “All Too Well” so excuse me while I curl up into a ball and sob for the remainder of the day.

“Cruel Summer” also makes an appearance and I’ve never wanted to see someone dancing around on stage in a bedazzled leotard more in my life.

“Lavender Haze”, “Mirrorball” and “Style” are all confirmed for Eras and seriously, Taylor Swift knows what we want and she gives it to us.

Even “You Belong With Me” got some air time and 12-year-old me is screaming.

Tracks from every single album appear to be making the cut and why doesn’t every artist structure their live performances like this?

This tour is cracking up to be everything I could ever want in a Taylor Swift tour, the song choices, the wardrobe changes, the set. Phenomenal, truly.

When is the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Australian dates?

There’s been no confirmation on Australian tour dates but after seeing this footage they’d better be announced ASAP.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

The US leg of the tour wraps up in August of this year so hopefully we have some news on the AUS and NZ dates soon. Until then, I’ll be replaying the vids from the concert for the next seven to 10 business days.

A ‘yuge thank you to all the overseas Swifties for the glorious footage from the Taylor Swift Eras Tour!