The annual King Street Crawl is set to return in the early months of 2022 – after a scratching in September – and it’s emerging from the long lockdown stint with a bit of a new look. It’s now the King Street Carnival, and it’s bringing some pretty bloody big names to the parks at either end of the beloved Newtown strip.

Importantly, the lineup for the revamped and rebooked King Street Carnival has just dropped, and it features the likes of Middle Kids, Confidence Man, Amyl And The Sniffers, Stella Donnelly, KAIIT, Horrorshow, Hiatus Kaiyote, Yothu Yindi, Alex The Astronaut, and heaps more hitting Sydney Park and Camperdown Memorial Rest Park (aka the Campo dog park) across three massive days.

Over 60 acts will turn it out across three venues on Gadigal Country between January 14-16, including the amphitheatre and the brick pits at Sydney Park, ranging from the classic rock dogs to a full-blown Heaps Gay party.

Don’t worry if you think this is the top and tail of the new look King Street affair, because over all three days the beloved crawl will still be going on. So bars, cafes, and pubs right up and down King Street and its surrounds will still turn into pop-up venues, with a metric shitload of free gigs happening right across the entire festival weekend.

It’s been a long-ass time since Newtown was pumping with music and people darting between venues to catch their faves or discover a new band to obsess over, and honestly this feel like a much-needed return to form.

The big gigs in the parks on King Street will be ticketed, however, but a cheeky $130 for a three day pass with priority access to all the parkland venues isn’t too much of a punish. Move the fuck over, Gold Coast, this is the three-park Superpass we’re keen on, now.

King Street Carnival tickets are on sale now through Oztix, and keep your eyes peeled for when the whole crawl gets revealed because that is gonna be large.

King Street Carnival 2022

SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

PRESENTED BY ELEFANT TRAKS

HORRORSHOW

JESSB(NZ)

PLANET VEGETA

NARDEAN

DAMEEEELA

CAROLINA GASOLINA

HALF QUEEN(NZ)

HOSTED BY DANE SIMPSON AND GEN FRICKER

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

YOU AM I

RATCAT

MAGIC DIRT

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS

HAYLEY MARY

PRIVATE FUNCTION

JOHNNY HUNTER

SHOGUN AND THE SHEETS

THE LAURELS

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16

CONFIDENCE MAN

TOUCH SENSITIVE

MILDLIFE

HARVEY SUTHERLAND

MILAN RING

CLYPSO

LAZYWAX

SETWUN

LIYAH KNIGHT

CAMPERDOWN PARK

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

MIDDLE KIDS

STELLA DONNELLY

KAIIT

DONNY BENÉT

THE LAZY EYES

THE BUOYS

CAITLIN HARNETT & THE PONY BOYS

JOSEPH LIDDY & THE SKELETON HORSE

EJ WORLAND

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16

HIATUS KAIYOTE

YOTHU YINDI

SARAH BLASKO

ALEX THE ASTRONAUT

ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS

EMMA DONOVAN & THE PUTBACKS

ANDY GOLLEDGE

THE REGIME

MAPLE GLIDER

SYDNEY PARK BRICK PITS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

HEAPS GAY PARTY IN THE PARK

(LINE-UP TBA)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16

INNER WEST REGGAE DISCO MACHINE ALL-STAR SHOWCASE

THE MIGHTY ASTERIX (SALMONELLA DUB)

STRYKA D (MELB)

FOREIGNDUB FEAT. MC RAYJAH

LSTATIC

ROOTS ODYSSEY

NICK TOTH AND MC MIKEY GLAMOUR

MIKE WHO (FBi)

TUFF TONE SOUND SYSTEM

KING O.P.P

PLUS MCs CHATTA CAT, TESSY SING SONG AND IBOJAH