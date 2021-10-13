The annual King Street Crawl is set to return in the early months of 2022 – after a scratching in September – and it’s emerging from the long lockdown stint with a bit of a new look. It’s now the King Street Carnival, and it’s bringing some pretty bloody big names to the parks at either end of the beloved Newtown strip.
Importantly, the lineup for the revamped and rebooked King Street Carnival has just dropped, and it features the likes of Middle Kids, Confidence Man, Amyl And The Sniffers, Stella Donnelly, KAIIT, Horrorshow, Hiatus Kaiyote, Yothu Yindi, Alex The Astronaut, and heaps more hitting Sydney Park and Camperdown Memorial Rest Park (aka the Campo dog park) across three massive days.
Over 60 acts will turn it out across three venues on Gadigal Country between January 14-16, including the amphitheatre and the brick pits at Sydney Park, ranging from the classic rock dogs to a full-blown Heaps Gay party.
Don’t worry if you think this is the top and tail of the new look King Street affair, because over all three days the beloved crawl will still be going on. So bars, cafes, and pubs right up and down King Street and its surrounds will still turn into pop-up venues, with a metric shitload of free gigs happening right across the entire festival weekend.
It’s been a long-ass time since Newtown was pumping with music and people darting between venues to catch their faves or discover a new band to obsess over, and honestly this feel like a much-needed return to form.
The big gigs in the parks on King Street will be ticketed, however, but a cheeky $130 for a three day pass with priority access to all the parkland venues isn’t too much of a punish. Move the fuck over, Gold Coast, this is the three-park Superpass we’re keen on, now.
King Street Carnival tickets are on sale now through Oztix, and keep your eyes peeled for when the whole crawl gets revealed because that is gonna be large.
King Street Carnival 2022
SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE
FRIDAY, JANUARY 14
PRESENTED BY ELEFANT TRAKS
HORRORSHOW
JESSB(NZ)
PLANET VEGETA
NARDEAN
DAMEEEELA
CAROLINA GASOLINA
HALF QUEEN(NZ)
HOSTED BY DANE SIMPSON AND GEN FRICKER
SATURDAY, JANUARY 15
YOU AM I
RATCAT
MAGIC DIRT
AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS
HAYLEY MARY
PRIVATE FUNCTION
JOHNNY HUNTER
SHOGUN AND THE SHEETS
THE LAURELS
SUNDAY, JANUARY 16
CONFIDENCE MAN
TOUCH SENSITIVE
MILDLIFE
HARVEY SUTHERLAND
MILAN RING
CLYPSO
LAZYWAX
SETWUN
LIYAH KNIGHT
CAMPERDOWN PARK
SATURDAY, JANUARY 15
MIDDLE KIDS
STELLA DONNELLY
KAIIT
DONNY BENÉT
THE LAZY EYES
THE BUOYS
CAITLIN HARNETT & THE PONY BOYS
JOSEPH LIDDY & THE SKELETON HORSE
EJ WORLAND
SUNDAY, JANUARY 16
HIATUS KAIYOTE
YOTHU YINDI
SARAH BLASKO
ALEX THE ASTRONAUT
ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS
EMMA DONOVAN & THE PUTBACKS
ANDY GOLLEDGE
THE REGIME
MAPLE GLIDER
SYDNEY PARK BRICK PITS
SATURDAY, JANUARY 15
HEAPS GAY PARTY IN THE PARK
(LINE-UP TBA)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 16
INNER WEST REGGAE DISCO MACHINE ALL-STAR SHOWCASE
THE MIGHTY ASTERIX (SALMONELLA DUB)
STRYKA D (MELB)
FOREIGNDUB FEAT. MC RAYJAH
LSTATIC
ROOTS ODYSSEY
NICK TOTH AND MC MIKEY GLAMOUR
MIKE WHO (FBi)
TUFF TONE SOUND SYSTEM
KING O.P.P
PLUS MCs CHATTA CAT, TESSY SING SONG AND IBOJAH
