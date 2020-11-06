In news that’s almost too good to be true, Sydney will host two arena-sized gigs this year. Live music! In an arena! In 2020! Who would have thought? After a very long bout of quiet, two bloody huge shows have been announced for the NSW capital to loudly ring in the return of summer.

Over two massive nights on Saturday, November 28 and Saturday, December 5, the first two major arena shows will hit Sydney, featuring the likes of Bernard Fanning, Ocean Alley, Jack River, Ruby Fields, Matt Corby and more.

Truly, I did not think we’d see a large-scale concert happening in 2020, and yet here we are.

Split across the two nights and joining in as part of the whopping Great Southern Nights live music bonanza – which sees around 1000 gigs go down across NSW for Aus Music Month – over 12,000 punters will be able to park themselves in and return to the boogie each night.

Ocean Alley heads up night one on Nov 28, and will be joined by Jack River, Ruby Fields and Jack Botts, returning the big, big sound to western Sydney. You truly do love to see it.

Then Dad’s coming down from Brisbane to light things up again on December 5, with Bernard Fanning boing joined by Matt Corby, Merci Mercy and ~special guests~ which will be bloody special in itself. Picture it: Australia’s beloved Bern up on the big stage right at the start of summer after a year inside. Honestly, it’s going to be something else entirely.

Tickets for each show are going on sale separately so everyone’s not all rushing in at once, which is smart and good. If you’re keen to head along to see Ocean Alley and friends, tickets for that show go on sale from 10am on Monday, November 9 through Ticketek.

If you’d rather get along to see Bernard Fanning and the kids, tickets for that show go on sale via Ticketek from 10am on November 10.

Or maybe you wanna hit both – better set alarms whatever way you wanna go.