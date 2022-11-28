Spotify Wrapped 2022 Is Almost Here So Get Ready To Be Shaded By Your Own Listening Habits

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!! No, not Christmas ya silly billy. It’s Spotify Wrapped szn! Well nearly, at least.

What Is Spotify Wrapped?

I’m glad you asked. Spotify Wrapped is basically a summary of your Spotify listening habits from the past year, including music and podcasts. It can be confronting (yeah, you DID listen to 20,391 minutes of sad Phoebe Bridgers songs in 2022) or embarrassing (what is Crazy Frog doing here?), surprising or sobering, but goodness knows it’s a super fun way to reflect on the year.

swifties when spotify wrapped comes out pic.twitter.com/fubqt8srnz — z 🕰️ forever anti raisin | LOS ANGELES 8/3 (@dontblamemeift3) November 22, 2022

Yass. So When Does It Drop?

We don’t know for sure when this year’s Wrapped is going to be released. Spotify’s website is teasing us with the release, saying it’ll “shout when it’s ready“. *Veruca Salt voice* But I want it NOW!!!

Going off previous years, Spotify Wrapped 2022 is likely to drop in early December. For now you can revisit the 2021 Wrapped Hub here.

When Does Spotify Wrapped Stop Taking Data?

Now this is a great question. Most people think that Wrapped is built from a full years’ worth of data, but that’s not quite right.

Your yearly Wrapped is actually made up of your listening data from January 1 to October 31. If you’ve been slamming the new Nickelback album, it’s not going to show up on your Spotify Wrapped. That little secret is safe with me.

once i post my spotify wrapped, everyone will finally understand how rich and complex my inner life is. For example: sometimes i listen to bruce springsteen — leigh (@daughter_ion) November 27, 2022

Omg I Can’t Wait. How Do I Get Some Stats Now?

Hold ya horses! There’s actually a couple of ways you can suss your Spotify stats all year round.

If you click on your profile in the Spotify app, you can always see both your top artists and your most-played songs for the last month.

If you’re keen for even more statistics based on your listening habits, you might want to check out stats.fm. This app keeps track of exactly how many times you listen to specific songs and specific artists, and makes for some pretty interesting reading. You can also follow your friends there too.

Wrapped is coming — so keep a close eye!