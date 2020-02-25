PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Visa to get you access to exclusive pre-sale tix for Splendour in the Grass. Get ahead of other punters by registering HERE.

As someone who is only a recent convert to festival-going (purely because in the past I could merely peek at the sun through a window and still somehow turn tomato-coloured), I’ve become incredibly aware at how much iconic music history I’ve missed.

It’s shameful, really. I’m playing catch up and, for the same reasons as above, I’m not great at catching either (sport is outside, rude). So I enlisted the help of my colleagues to give me a bit more insight into the ultimate festival on its 20th anniversary: Splendour in the Grass.

After heated discussion we landed on these unforgettable SITG moments that, if you’re anything like me, will make you wish you’d slathered your body in sunscreen and just lived in them.

1. Kanye West’s standing-room-0nly set, 2011

If you were lucky enough to catch Kanye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy tour, know that you are deeply blessed in every manner. He performed to a standing-room-only crowd at Woodfordia in 2011 and it changed the game.

Have a geez at the highlight reel from his mammoth set and you’ll understand exactly why it’s one of the most iconic performances to hit Splendour, ever.

2. Lorde replacing Frank Ocean at the last minute, 2013

If anyone asked me to do ANYTHING at age 16, I would have sooner unhinged my jaw like a snake and bellowed “NO” repeatedly, than do whatever it is they asked of me.

But at age 16, Lorde was brought in at the last minute to replace the irreplaceable Frank Ocean and she went ALL IN for an hour-long set featuring all her biggest hits.

Even now, at almost 10 years older than she was then, I am envious of her insane courage to just be like, “yep, that’s something I’ll do”. But hey, it sure as hell paid off for her.

3. Hilltop Hoods playing Cosby Sweater, 2018

We’ve gotta give these guys credit here, because not only did they play an incredible set, they specifically played a hectic 20-minute version of Cosby Sweater that featured cameos from Drapht, A.B. Original, Illy AND Coda Conduct.

This is a serious blend of artists, and it absolutely went off in the Mix-Up tent. Even if you’re not a huge Hilltop fan, you’ve gotta admit that this took some serious musical chops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilltop Hoods (@hilltophoods) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:35am PDT

4. OutKast saying a big ol’ Hey Ya, 2014

There are multiple people in this office who swear black and blue that this set changed their lives, and I’m not surprised.

Even the girl holding the camera in this video apologises in the caption for it waving all over the place, because she just got too caught up in the tunes. Can you really blame her?

5. Gang of Youths’ dance moves, 2018

Okay look, this one was mostly my decision and required no outside help because I’m VERY into Gang of Youths and I refuse to be questioned. I feel like the inclusion needs absolutely no explanation, so I will offer none.

What I do offer, however, is this glimpse at David Le’aupepe’s moves. Will you just LOOK at them?! That is all.

6. That time the red wiggle showed up, 2018

Okay, I recognise that this is probably more niche and nostalgic than iconic, but in 2018 Splendour was blessed by the presence of someone we absolutely did not expect to see.

Murray Cook, otherwise known as the Red Wiggle, is an iconic figure in the lives of basically everyone who grew up in Australia in the 90s. He traded his finger-wiggling ways to join DZ Deathrays on guitar as they played AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’, and mates, he’s still got it.

If you’re reading this feeling hectic anxiety over missing another iconic moment, you’ll probs want to nail down your tickets for Splendour 2020 ASAP.

The festival will be happening once again in North Byron Parklands on Friday 24th to Sunday 26th July, so block that out of your schedule and load up on sunscreen immediately.

Here’s the full setlist to get you even more hyped:

FLUME (ONLY AUS SHOW)

THE STROKES

TYLER, THE CREATOR (ONLY AUS SHOW)

YEAH YEAH YEAHS

MIDNIGHT OIL (The Makarrata Project)

GLASS ANIMALS

DENZEL CURRY

DUKE DUMONT LIVE

VIOLENT SOHO

MURA MASA

KING KRULE

DILLON FRANCIS

DMA’S

TIM MINCHIN

RUEL

IDLES

DOM DOLLA

KING PRINCESS

JPEGMAFIA

GRINSPOON

THE JUNGLE GIANTS

OLIVER TREE

CUB SPORT

PETIT BISCUIT

SAMPA THE GREAT

GERRY CINNAMON

G FLIP

JACK GARRATT

THELMA PLUM

ILLY

JULIA JACKLIN

LIME CORDIALE

TIERRA WHACK

METHYL ETHEL

JULIA STONE

MALL GRAB

JACK RIVER

GROUPLOVE

BAKER BOY

THE CHATS

CHILLINIT

CONFIDENCE MAN

BENEE

BAD//DREEMS

SOFI TUKKER

WALLOWS

STELLA DONNELLEY

STILL WOOZY

TRIPLE ONE

BRUNO MAJOR

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE

KLLO

PUP

JOY CROOKES

SHANNON & THE CLAMS

HOOLIGAN HEFS

SHAED

MILDLIFE

INHALER

ALEX THE ASTRONAUT

MUNA

JARREAU VANDAL

ALICE IVY

ADRIAN EAGLE

GREENTEA PENG

SURFACES

MO’JU

GEORGIA

BABE RAINBOW PERFORM THE VELVET UNDERGOUND’S ‘LOADED’

STARCRAWLER

BRAME & HAMO

SLY WITHERS

GRYFFIN

BANOFFEE

MICKEY KOJAK

THE BIG MOON

MAKO ROAD

FAZERDAZE

STEVAN

GEORGE ALICE

DRO CAREY & DJ SCORPION

THE SOUL MOVERS

LILLIE MAE

THE LAZY EYES

MISS JUNE

LEX DELUXE

100

PINK MATTER

MIIESHA

ANDY GOLLEDGE

CRY CLUB

CHARLIE COLLINS

MEMPHIS LK

TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS

PLUS MIX-UP DJ’S

DENA AMY

JORDAN BRANDO

LUEN

AYWY

SHANTAN WANTAN ICHIBAN

AK SPORTS

SAUTI SYSTEMS

MOKTAR

CAROLINA GASOLINA

OOF. It’s a lot. I’m ready. So, tickets?

If you’re part of the general public, they’ll go on sale Thursday, Feb 27 at 9am, but if you’re a keen bean who wants to get things sorted even faster, just register for a Visa Checkout account (HERE).

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to access the pre-sale via Moshtix RIGHT NOW. Yep, literally this very moment — it opened this morning.

You’re welcome.