As someone who is only a recent convert to festival-going (purely because in the past I could merely peek at the sun through a window and still somehow turn tomato-coloured), I’ve become incredibly aware at how much iconic music history I’ve missed.
It’s shameful, really. I’m playing catch up and, for the same reasons as above, I’m not great at catching either (sport is outside, rude). So I enlisted the help of my colleagues to give me a bit more insight into the ultimate festival on its 20th anniversary: Splendour in the Grass.
After heated discussion we landed on these unforgettable SITG moments that, if you’re anything like me, will make you wish you’d slathered your body in sunscreen and just lived in them.
1. Kanye West’s standing-room-0nly set, 2011
If you were lucky enough to catch Kanye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy tour, know that you are deeply blessed in every manner. He performed to a standing-room-only crowd at Woodfordia in 2011 and it changed the game.
Have a geez at the highlight reel from his mammoth set and you’ll understand exactly why it’s one of the most iconic performances to hit Splendour, ever.
2. Lorde replacing Frank Ocean at the last minute, 2013
If anyone asked me to do ANYTHING at age 16, I would have sooner unhinged my jaw like a snake and bellowed “NO” repeatedly, than do whatever it is they asked of me.
But at age 16, Lorde was brought in at the last minute to replace the irreplaceable Frank Ocean and she went ALL IN for an hour-long set featuring all her biggest hits.
Even now, at almost 10 years older than she was then, I am envious of her insane courage to just be like, “yep, that’s something I’ll do”. But hey, it sure as hell paid off for her.
3. Hilltop Hoods playing Cosby Sweater, 2018
We’ve gotta give these guys credit here, because not only did they play an incredible set, they specifically played a hectic 20-minute version of Cosby Sweater that featured cameos from Drapht, A.B. Original, Illy AND Coda Conduct.
This is a serious blend of artists, and it absolutely went off in the Mix-Up tent. Even if you’re not a huge Hilltop fan, you’ve gotta admit that this took some serious musical chops.
View this post on Instagram
4. OutKast saying a big ol’ Hey Ya, 2014
There are multiple people in this office who swear black and blue that this set changed their lives, and I’m not surprised.
Even the girl holding the camera in this video apologises in the caption for it waving all over the place, because she just got too caught up in the tunes. Can you really blame her?
5. Gang of Youths’ dance moves, 2018
Okay look, this one was mostly my decision and required no outside help because I’m VERY into Gang of Youths and I refuse to be questioned. I feel like the inclusion needs absolutely no explanation, so I will offer none.
What I do offer, however, is this glimpse at David Le’aupepe’s moves. Will you just LOOK at them?! That is all.
6. That time the red wiggle showed up, 2018
Okay, I recognise that this is probably more niche and nostalgic than iconic, but in 2018 Splendour was blessed by the presence of someone we absolutely did not expect to see.
Murray Cook, otherwise known as the Red Wiggle, is an iconic figure in the lives of basically everyone who grew up in Australia in the 90s. He traded his finger-wiggling ways to join DZ Deathrays on guitar as they played AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’, and mates, he’s still got it.
If you’re reading this feeling hectic anxiety over missing another iconic moment, you’ll probs want to nail down your tickets for Splendour 2020 ASAP.
The festival will be happening once again in North Byron Parklands on Friday 24th to Sunday 26th July, so block that out of your schedule and load up on sunscreen immediately.
Here’s the full setlist to get you even more hyped:
FLUME (ONLY AUS SHOW)
THE STROKES
TYLER, THE CREATOR (ONLY AUS SHOW)
YEAH YEAH YEAHS
MIDNIGHT OIL (The Makarrata Project)
GLASS ANIMALS
DENZEL CURRY
DUKE DUMONT LIVE
VIOLENT SOHO
MURA MASA
KING KRULE
DILLON FRANCIS
DMA’S
TIM MINCHIN
RUEL
IDLES
DOM DOLLA
KING PRINCESS
JPEGMAFIA
GRINSPOON
THE JUNGLE GIANTS
OLIVER TREE
CUB SPORT
PETIT BISCUIT
SAMPA THE GREAT
GERRY CINNAMON
G FLIP
JACK GARRATT
THELMA PLUM
ILLY
JULIA JACKLIN
LIME CORDIALE
TIERRA WHACK
METHYL ETHEL
JULIA STONE
MALL GRAB
JACK RIVER
GROUPLOVE
BAKER BOY
THE CHATS
CHILLINIT
CONFIDENCE MAN
BENEE
BAD//DREEMS
SOFI TUKKER
WALLOWS
STELLA DONNELLEY
STILL WOOZY
TRIPLE ONE
BRUNO MAJOR
ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE
KLLO
PUP
JOY CROOKES
SHANNON & THE CLAMS
HOOLIGAN HEFS
SHAED
MILDLIFE
INHALER
ALEX THE ASTRONAUT
MUNA
JARREAU VANDAL
ALICE IVY
ADRIAN EAGLE
GREENTEA PENG
SURFACES
MO’JU
GEORGIA
BABE RAINBOW PERFORM THE VELVET UNDERGOUND’S ‘LOADED’
STARCRAWLER
BRAME & HAMO
SLY WITHERS
GRYFFIN
BANOFFEE
MICKEY KOJAK
THE BIG MOON
MAKO ROAD
FAZERDAZE
STEVAN
GEORGE ALICE
DRO CAREY & DJ SCORPION
THE SOUL MOVERS
LILLIE MAE
THE LAZY EYES
MISS JUNE
LEX DELUXE
100
PINK MATTER
MIIESHA
ANDY GOLLEDGE
CRY CLUB
CHARLIE COLLINS
MEMPHIS LK
TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS
PLUS MIX-UP DJ’S
DENA AMY
JORDAN BRANDO
LUEN
AYWY
SHANTAN WANTAN ICHIBAN
AK SPORTS
SAUTI SYSTEMS
MOKTAR
CAROLINA GASOLINA
OOF. It's a lot.
You’re welcome.Image: Getty Images / Mark Metcalfe