Well, there it is folks, Splendour In The Grass tickets have officially sold out this year in a single hour of power. I hope you all had very fast fingers because a whopping amount of you are locked in to have a little break away from winter in late July up in Byron Bay.

Honestly, having a long weekend in Byron and away from the Eternal Cloud of Melbourne quite possibly saved my soul last year.

For its 20th year of bringing huge national and international acts to the stage, Splendour In The Grass has sold a colossal 50,000 tickets to punters this year. That’s more than any other year it’s been running, so you can bet the singalong to Midnight Oil‘s Beds Are Burning is going to ring out across the Parklands. I can’t bloody wait.

If you were stuck in a group chat squabble about who’s getting the tickets, or your internet decided to crap out right as you got to the top of the online queue – don’t worry! Splendour might be sold out BUT the official resale will be open super soon, so you’ll be able to comb through there with fingers crossed, and pick yourself up a ticket from someone who can’t make it anymore (or accidentally bought too many tickets in a blind panic.)

Pop your name down for the waitlist over on the Splendour website.

Those of you who scored one of the 50k tickets that flew out the proverbial door this morning, well done on getting that golden ticket, Charlie Bucket, because you’re all locked in to see the likes of Flume, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, Mura Masa, Denzel Curry, and fucken heaps more over the very-sold-out Splendour weekender.

Get excited, and see youse front right for the bloody heaving party in July.