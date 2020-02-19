PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Visa to get you access to exclusive pre-sale tix for Splendour in the Grass. Get ahead of other punters by registering HERE.

After reading the news that Splendour in the Grass turns the big 2-0 this year, my entire festival-going life flashed before my eyes.

It uh, was a ride.

The mammoth music event will once again be setting up shop at North Byron Parklands on Friday 24th to Sunday 26th July, so you have ample time to prepare your mind, soul, ears, left toe and to a lesser extent your right toe for the best long weekend you’ll ever experience.

READ MORE Prepare For The Trip Of The Year: Tame Impala Are Headed Out On A Big Aussie Tour

As you’re probably aware, tickets are a hot commodity, so we’re giving you first dibs with access to an exclusive Visa pre-sale.

Tickets become available to the general public on Thursday, Feb 27 at 9am, but if you want to get in a day ahead of everyone else, just register for a Visa Checkout account (HERE) and once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to access the pre-sale on Wednesday, Feb 26 at 9am.

Just make sure you head to Moshtix to purchase your tickets, otherwise you’ll be sitting at home hate-scrolling through Instagram with the rest of the Splenduds who didn’t get in quick enough.

I’m sure you’re all aware by now, but here’s the full lineup for SITG20:

FLUME (ONLY AUS SHOW)

THE STROKES

TYLER, THE CREATOR (ONLY AUS SHOW)

YEAH YEAH YEAHS

MIDNIGHT OIL (The Makarrata Project)

GLASS ANIMALS

DENZEL CURRY

DUKE DUMONT LIVE

VIOLENT SOHO

MURA MASA

KING KRULE

DILLON FRANCIS

DMA’S

TIM MINCHIN

RUEL

IDLES

DOM DOLLA

KING PRINCESS

JPEGMAFIA

GRINSPOON

THE JUNGLE GIANTS

OLIVER TREE

CUB SPORT

PETIT BISCUIT

SAMPA THE GREAT

GERRY CINNAMON

G FLIP

JACK GARRATT

THELMA PLUM

ILLY

JULIA JACKLIN

LIME CORDIALE

TIERRA WHACK

METHYL ETHEL

JULIA STONE

MALL GRAB

JACK RIVER

GROUPLOVE

BAKER BOY

THE CHATS

CHILLINIT

CONFIDENCE MAN

BENEE

BAD//DREEMS

SOFI TUKKER

WALLOWS

STELLA DONNELLEY

STILL WOOZY

TRIPLE ONE

BRUNO MAJOR

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE

KLLO

PUP

JOY CROOKES

SHANNON & THE CLAMS

HOOLIGAN HEFS

SHAED

MILDLIFE

INHALER

ALEX THE ASTRONAUT

MUNA

JARREAU VANDAL

ALICE IVY

ADRIAN EAGLE

GREENTEA PENG

SURFACES

MO’JU

GEORGIA

BABE RAINBOW PERFORM THE VELVET UNDERGOUND’S ‘LOADED’

STARCRAWLER

BRAME & HAMO

SLY WITHERS

GRYFFIN

BANOFFEE

MICKEY KOJAK

THE BIG MOON

MAKO ROAD

FAZERDAZE

STEVAN

GEORGE ALICE

DRO CAREY & DJ SCORPION

THE SOUL MOVERS

LILLIE MAE

THE LAZY EYES

MISS JUNE

LEX DELUXE

100

PINK MATTER

MIIESHA

ANDY GOLLEDGE

CRY CLUB

CHARLIE COLLINS

MEMPHIS LK

TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS

PLUS MIX-UP DJ’S

DENA AMY

JORDAN BRANDO

LUEN

AYWY

SHANTAN WANTAN ICHIBAN

AK SPORTS

SAUTI SYSTEMS

MOKTAR

CAROLINA GASOLINA

Now, burn this date into your brain right now: Wednesday, Feb 26. 9am.

You can’t miss out on the 20th anniversary of Splendour. You’ll never live it down. Your tombstone will read, ‘Here lies [insert name here]. Collector of stamps, official absentee of Splendour 2020’.

Do you really want that to be your legacy?