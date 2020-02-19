After reading the news that Splendour in the Grass turns the big 2-0 this year, my entire festival-going life flashed before my eyes.
It uh, was a ride.
The mammoth music event will once again be setting up shop at North Byron Parklands on Friday 24th to Sunday 26th July, so you have ample time to prepare your mind, soul, ears, left toe and to a lesser extent your right toe for the best long weekend you’ll ever experience.
As you’re probably aware, tickets are a hot commodity, so we’re giving you first dibs with access to an exclusive Visa pre-sale.
Tickets become available to the general public on Thursday, Feb 27 at 9am, but if you want to get in a day ahead of everyone else, just register for a Visa Checkout account (HERE) and once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to access the pre-sale on Wednesday, Feb 26 at 9am.
Just make sure you head to Moshtix to purchase your tickets, otherwise you’ll be sitting at home hate-scrolling through Instagram with the rest of the Splenduds who didn’t get in quick enough.
I’m sure you’re all aware by now, but here’s the full lineup for SITG20:
FLUME (ONLY AUS SHOW)
THE STROKES
TYLER, THE CREATOR (ONLY AUS SHOW)
YEAH YEAH YEAHS
MIDNIGHT OIL (The Makarrata Project)
GLASS ANIMALS
DENZEL CURRY
DUKE DUMONT LIVE
VIOLENT SOHO
MURA MASA
KING KRULE
DILLON FRANCIS
DMA’S
TIM MINCHIN
RUEL
IDLES
DOM DOLLA
KING PRINCESS
JPEGMAFIA
GRINSPOON
THE JUNGLE GIANTS
OLIVER TREE
CUB SPORT
PETIT BISCUIT
SAMPA THE GREAT
GERRY CINNAMON
G FLIP
JACK GARRATT
THELMA PLUM
ILLY
JULIA JACKLIN
LIME CORDIALE
TIERRA WHACK
METHYL ETHEL
JULIA STONE
MALL GRAB
JACK RIVER
GROUPLOVE
BAKER BOY
THE CHATS
CHILLINIT
CONFIDENCE MAN
BENEE
BAD//DREEMS
SOFI TUKKER
WALLOWS
STELLA DONNELLEY
STILL WOOZY
TRIPLE ONE
BRUNO MAJOR
ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE
KLLO
PUP
JOY CROOKES
SHANNON & THE CLAMS
HOOLIGAN HEFS
SHAED
MILDLIFE
INHALER
ALEX THE ASTRONAUT
MUNA
JARREAU VANDAL
ALICE IVY
ADRIAN EAGLE
GREENTEA PENG
SURFACES
MO’JU
GEORGIA
BABE RAINBOW PERFORM THE VELVET UNDERGOUND’S ‘LOADED’
STARCRAWLER
BRAME & HAMO
SLY WITHERS
GRYFFIN
BANOFFEE
MICKEY KOJAK
THE BIG MOON
MAKO ROAD
FAZERDAZE
STEVAN
GEORGE ALICE
DRO CAREY & DJ SCORPION
THE SOUL MOVERS
LILLIE MAE
THE LAZY EYES
MISS JUNE
LEX DELUXE
100
PINK MATTER
MIIESHA
ANDY GOLLEDGE
CRY CLUB
CHARLIE COLLINS
MEMPHIS LK
TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS
PLUS MIX-UP DJ’S
DENA AMY
JORDAN BRANDO
LUEN
AYWY
SHANTAN WANTAN ICHIBAN
AK SPORTS
SAUTI SYSTEMS
MOKTAR
CAROLINA GASOLINA
Now, burn this date into your brain right now: Wednesday, Feb 26. 9am.
You can’t miss out on the 20th anniversary of Splendour. You’ll never live it down. Your tombstone will read, ‘Here lies [insert name here]. Collector of stamps, official absentee of Splendour 2020’.
Do you really want that to be your legacy?Image: Supplied / Insta: @paigge