Spilt Milk Announces Cancellation For 2024 — Another Music Festival Bites The Dust

In news that by now comes as absolutely no surprise: another Australian music festival has been cancelled. Farewell Spilt Milk 2024, you were a real one.

The curse of the Australian music festivals continues, this time striking down the popular Spilt Milk festival. Spilt Milk will now join the host of other Aussie music fests cancelled this year, including Groovin The Moo and Splendour In The Grass.

The announcement that the festival would be cancelled was made in a relatively upbeat post to social media that opened with: “i miss u xx”.

“Sorry pookies, we couldn’t get you the Spilt Milk you deserve this year. Sooo imma dip for a bit and come back when I can make all ur dreams come true. i miss u xx,” read a statement from the festival.

The youthfully written statement then featured other cool young person memes that followed the theme of breaking up, heading out, and being depressed at the loss of the festival.

The statement was the first official word that fans had heard from Spilt Milk organisers in weeks, with the festival not even going to the effort of announcing a line-up for this year’s festival.

A move that some fans actually gave them props for.

“I’d say this is better than releasing a bad lineup and saying it’s good,” one wrote.

“I think I’d rather see you guys take a year off, then drop a lineup people would be disappointed with, hopefully you’ll come back with a bang next year!!” said another.

Other music festivals in Australia this year, such as the aforementioned Splendour and Groovin, both went to the effort of announcing lineups and having festival-goers buy tickets, only to scrap the show for low ticket numbers later.

Spilt Milk’s organisers did not provide any solid reason as to why they chose to cancel the music festival this year, and instead highlighted their enthusiasm to bring the festival back bigger and better in 2025/

Currently the question on everyone’s lips is the sustainability of music festivals in Australia, given that it looks like so few are still able to go ahead.

“What the fuck is even happening to Australian festivals?” asked one person on Instagram.

If you spend a second looking at comments online, one of the main reasons for low ticket purchases seems pretty obvious: poor musician lineups take away fans’ incentive to buy tickets during a cost-of-living crisis.

Unfortunately, solving this issue is more complex than merely rostering “better” acts, as bigger musicians require bigger appearance fees, which adds further pressure on organisers to increase ticket prices, and then we’re back at the same problem we started with.

In years that it’s actually run, Spilt Milk has appeared in Canberra, the Gold Coast, Ballarat, and Perth.

I am not making a joke about crying over Spilt Milk because I have standards.