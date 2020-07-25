Thanks for signing up!

Today in unneccesary internet beef, Smashmouth (yep, the dudes who brought you All Star) have thrown shade at Taylor Swift’s new album folklore and hoo boy, it did not go well for them.

The band took to Twitter to call the new album “borelore” in a tweet that naturally turned Swifties against them. Look, you’ve gotta hand it to them, throwing shade at Taylor Swift after the release of such an iconic record takes some bravery.

borelore — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) July 24, 2020

Was it a cheap shot at grabbing some relevancy by joining in on the folklore discourse? Or do they just really not vibe the new album? Who knows but Swifties were quick to call them out on it.

As you’d expect, it was a whole heap of ogre jokes.

you had one hit in a children’s movie about ogres. she has eight albums spanning three genres and worldwide recognition. u are not the same. — this is es(mie) trying???? MEGAN DAY (@yesesmie) July 24, 2020

sorry what was that? the people don't sound bored pic.twitter.com/gWfRRbCN0r — mea | ???????????? ???????????????????? (@foundwond3rland) July 24, 2020

Smash Mouth are now officially renamed “shrek band”, sorry, I don’t make the rules.

be quiet shrek band — ????️eric lost-a the pasta ????????????️‍???? (@EricSwaggySwoop) July 24, 2020

Taylor Swift: global superstar, artist of the decade, 2 times aoty winner, has the most awarded pop and country albums, critically acclaimed for her songwriting and creativity Smash mouth: the Shrek band pic.twitter.com/iFk6Pwf9ii — BETTY (@itsTaymericana) July 25, 2020

\

your biggest hit is literally on a shrek soundtrack pic.twitter.com/Q4QyDSPhV7 — K E V I N✨ (@GetawayDynasty) July 24, 2020

Sorry, Smash Mouth but your career is ogre.

your career is ogre — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 24, 2020

Boohoo shrek stop using artist of the decade for clout???? pic.twitter.com/XxOSsdO13i — aadrita???? (@showedmecolours) July 24, 2020

sorry I thought the bunch of old white men who’s rent is payed by shrek said something? pic.twitter.com/YZLihpLuMb — Katrina ♡ FOLKLORE OUT NOW (@swiftiestanwbu) July 24, 2020

not the washed up shrek band talking pic.twitter.com/HOPbjxJaAd — annie (@windIessfight) July 25, 2020

Now I love All Star and I’m A Believer as much as the next guy, the Shrek soundtracks were absolute bangers and deserve our respect. But Taylor Swift also deserves our damn respect for the iconic album known as Folklore.

We simply must stan.