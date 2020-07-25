Today in unneccesary internet beef, Smashmouth (yep, the dudes who brought you All Star) have thrown shade at Taylor Swift’s new album folklore and hoo boy, it did not go well for them.

The band took to Twitter to call the new album “borelore” in a tweet that naturally turned Swifties against them. Look, you’ve gotta hand it to them, throwing shade at Taylor Swift after the release of such an iconic record takes some bravery.

Was it a cheap shot at grabbing some relevancy by joining in on the folklore discourse? Or do they just really not vibe the new album? Who knows but Swifties were quick to call them out on it.

As you’d expect, it was a whole heap of ogre jokes.

Smash Mouth are now officially renamed “shrek band”, sorry, I don’t make the rules.

\

Sorry, Smash Mouth but your career is ogre.

Now I love All Star and I’m A Believer as much as the next guy, the Shrek soundtracks were absolute bangers and deserve our respect. But Taylor Swift also deserves our damn respect for the iconic album known as Folklore.

We simply must stan.