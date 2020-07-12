Thanks for signing up!

The shit state of the world might still be, well, shit, but here’s some splendid news to make your Monday morning a lil better.

Splendour In The Grass has confirmed its three headliners for 2021, including GOATS Gorrilaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator.

“We are so excited to announce our headliners for #SITG2021 and we DARE you not to FEEL GOOD INC,” the official SITG Insta shared.

“You’ll be spending next July with @gorillaz, @thestrokes & Tyler, The Creator (@feliciathegoat).”

It went on to reveal that sadly, our peach-eating king Flume is unavailable for the 2021 set.

