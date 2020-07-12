The shit state of the world might still be, well, shit, but here’s some splendid news to make your Monday morning a lil better.
Splendour In The Grass has confirmed its three headliners for 2021, including GOATS Gorrilaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator.
“We are so excited to announce our headliners for #SITG2021 and we DARE you not to FEEL GOOD INC,” the official SITG Insta shared.
“You’ll be spending next July with @gorillaz, @thestrokes & Tyler, The Creator (@feliciathegoat).”
It went on to reveal that sadly, our peach-eating king Flume is unavailable for the 2021 set.
Unfortunately, Flume isn't available for July 2021. TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE NOW TO PURCHASE (LINK IN BIO) ???? If your preferred ticket type is unavailable, keep checking back during the refund window as pre-loved tickets are made available daily! All 2020 tickets will be valid for Splendour 2021, so please retain your tickets and support live music if you wish to attend next July. Moshtix has been in touch with all account holders directly and those 2020 event purchasers who aren't able to attend the new dates can apply for a refund. We have extended this refund window until midnight, Monday 27 July ???? We'll be dropping the rest of the lineup in early 2021!
Head here to secure your tickets.