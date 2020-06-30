It’s been a red hot minute since Skegss has played a tour or even a live gig for actual people, but they’re back and raring to go with a four-night mini-residency at the iconic Brunswick Picture House in Brunswick Heads at the start of July. Oh, and it’s a black-tie affair – naturally.

Running with a very limited capacity of 50 punters inside and another 50 outside, the Skegss World Tour will see the lads dressed up in their best duds to rip through their new track ‘Under The Thunder’ as well as a heap of other huge tracks. It’s all seated (as per to state’s COVID-19 social distancing rules) so good luck trying to mosh while on your ass.

Can’t wait to see a bunch of people rock up in their best frocks and penguins for an evening of politely clapping and absolutely ripping the scab off one at this fine establishment.

If you can’t make it to the shows (because you’re like me and stuck in Victoria, banished from the rest of the country) the Friday and Saturday night sets will be live-streamed online via the Veeps website for your lounge room headbanger sessions. There’s no dress code for your own house but maybe you can wear a suit and tie anyway, so you can feel like you’re a part of the show.

If you can get up to Brunny Heads for this once-in-a-lifetime string of shows, tickets go on sale from the Skegss website at 9am AEST on Wednesday, July 1. Considering shows have been very few and far between for the last few months, I’m gonna say this will sell the fuck out pretty quick, so get those ticket-buying fingers primed and ready to go.

So grab your best suit you probably wore to the year 10 formal years ago, and polish up your finest Chuck Taylors or Etnies, you’ve got a hot date with three ratbags from Byron.