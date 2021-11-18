You’ve probably heard about or unfortunately seen the footage of the lead singer of a band who pissed waterfalls (sorry but it’s true) on an audience member at a live show. Well, now the infamous singer who was behind the wild display has broken her silence.

Lead singer of Brass Against, Sophia Urista, was the woman behind this viral act, and although the band has apologised for her actions, she has since remained silent.

But now, she’s opened up the floodgates (I am so, so sorry) and has apologised for her actions, saying that she is “not a shock artist” despite what you may think.

“I want to speak to my performance at Rockville metal festival in Daytona,” she wrote.

“I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far.”

“I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologize to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them,” she continued.

“I am not a shock artist. I always want to put the music first. I’m grateful for all of your continued love and support.”

In case you somehow missed the viral vid of Urista peeing on a man, let me quickly recap it for you.

The act occurred during the Welcome to Rockville festival at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida, and Brass Against were performing a cover of ‘Wake Up’ by Rage Against the Machine.

Very metal. Very rock ‘n’ roll. The spirits of both forces were clearly alive that night.

Mid-song, lead singer Urista announced she needed to pee and then invited an audience member up on the stage to, well, piss on.

“Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma piss in this motherfucker’s mouth,” she can be heard saying in footage of the event. Click that link at your own risk.

“I gotta pee,” she said.

“And I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it.”

The audience member willingly lay on the stage between her legs, and then Urista pulled down her pants, pissed on him, and at the same time continued the song as if this is totally normal.

The man she peed on seemed totally fine with the whole thing, which makes the act only slightly less cooked.

Different strokes for different blokes, I guess. Couldn’t be me.