Short Stack Just Accidentally Went Viral Responding To A Daily Mail Article About Its Style

Your favourite Aussie rockers, Short Stack, are back making music but more importantly, back posting memes. The band has hilariously responded to a Daily Mail article that said the band members looked “unrecognisable” and had “undergone a very modern makeover”.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the band published a screenshot of the Daily Mail’s article along with three selfies that had been altered to look a little … wider … than normal.

“Don’t think we’ve changed that much Daily Mail Australia?” the band quipped.

I honestly see no difference.

The post ended up going batshit viral, with thousands of likes and comments from people who ranged from genuinely shocked to knowingly giggling at the prank.

“You’re still recognisable. Just don’t look the same, but that’s okay,” wrote one very earnest fan in a very wholesome, reassuring tone.

“Dad stack,” penned another.

“You guys remind me of that episode of South Park where they’re hooked on World of Warcraft!” said a third, referencing the episode where the South Park boys sit in front of their computers all day, not even leaving to defecate and subsequently become gluttonous sloths.

Me and the gang after 7 hours in the queue for taylor swift tickets

Then, the band’s frontman Shaun Diviney jumped on TikTok to clarify the situation.

“The craziest thing that has ever happened to us as a band is happening right now,” the 33-year-old began.

“[In response to the Daily Mail][, we] thought it would be really funny to post on our Facebook, some heavily edited photos of us.

“What we didn’t count on is over a million people seeing it, the post blowing up, and everybody thinking this is genuinely what we look like.

“So now our management is so upset with us.”

READ MORE The Grandfather Of Indigenous Hip Hop Says He’s Inspired By The New Wave Of First Nations Artists

TBH, this is the best publicity ever. Accidental viral marketing at its finest.

Short Stack has just released its comeback single “Shotgun Wedding”.

The superb quality of which I doubt would’ve been affected by the band’s physical appearance.