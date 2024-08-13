Shawn Mendes Just Confirmed The Pregnancy Scare Line In His New Song Was 100% Real

Shawn Mendes has addressed the tea-filled line in his latest single “Why Why Why” where he revealed he previously had a pregnancy scare.

The singer, who is starting his round of promo for his upcoming album called Shawn, released the new song on Friday. One of the lines in the bridge caught the interest of fans, with many wondering if Shawn was writing from his own life experience or taking inspiration from fiction.

“I thought I was about to be a father / Shook me to the core, I’m still a kid / Sometimes I still cry out for my mother,” he sings on the track.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple New Music Daily, Shawn said he was originally afraid to add this personal touch to his song because he “didn’t want to go there”, but ultimately changed his mind.

“When the moment came I realised there were two options for me, it was literally like, I’m gonna go down this path of speaking my exact truth, or I’m gonna dance around it,” he said.

“It felt pointless to dance around it, even if the song was to never see the light of day.”

He added that it felt like he “crossed a big threshold” and said it was “liberating” to be so open in his songwriting.

Shawn also told Zane that this album is the most “natural” thing he’s “ever made”.

“It feels like the most natural thing to talk about it, it feels like the most natural thing to play live. It just kind of… feels easier than it ever has in a really lovely way.”

The song “Why Why Why” appears to be about a mix of things, including his decision to cancel his Wonder World Tour for mental health reasons, his struggle with anxiety and possibly a nod to his breakup with Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes was most recently romantically linked to Charlie Travers, a British TV host and personality who has appeared on Big Brother UK. They sparked dating rumours back in 2023, with Daily Mail reporting the singer moved his new girlfriend into his LA mansion in December. It’s unclear if they’re still together or not, as they haven’t been pictured together for a while.

Of course, X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with fans losing their shit over the huge bombshell.

At this point in time, Shawn hasn’t revealed who he had the pregnancy scare with, and it’s unlikely he will. But you never know – maybe there’s more tea to come via his other songs on his upcoming album.

Shawn Mendes’ new album “Shawn” will be released on 18 October, 2024.

