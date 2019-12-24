Thanks for signing up!

Toe-lover Schapelle Corby has traded stripes for stars as she makes her acting debut as a sexy psychiatrist in her brother’s music video.

The Aussie gem features in aspiring rapper James Kisina’s music video for the song ‘Who You Know’.

In the clip, the former jailbird plays a sultry psychiatrist tasked with identifying James’ mental health concerns.

Your girl even has a coupla lines in the vid.

At the conclusion, she says: “James, you did – you did great. So we’ll book you in for next Tuesday?”

Give it a go below, will ya?

Schapelle returned to Australia in May 2017 and since then all sorts of showbiz rumours have been floating around including talk that she may be the next Bachelorette but sadly it has yet to happen.

Starring in a music video is the next best thing, IMO.