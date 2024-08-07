It’s August, so it’s Sabrina Carpenter‘s Short n’ Sweet album release month!!! The pint-sized pop star has truly taken over the airwaves with “Please Please Please” and “Espresso”, and I’m so glad the general public has finally stopped sleeping on her talent.

Her upcoming album is a lil’ nod to her short stature and yep, she’s putting on the Short n’ Sweet tour to help promote it. There’s a bucket-load of new merch including the coveted Short n’ Sweet vinyl and I CAN’T WAIT to get my hands on it all. I’m just praying she brings her tour to Australia.

Here’s everything we know about Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet.

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet is almost here!!! (Image: Urban Outfitters)

Is Sabrina Carpenter releasing a new album?

Yes! That’s why you’re reading this, duh. Sabrina Carpenter announced her new album Short n’ Sweet on June 4, 2024, in a surprise post on Instagram.

“This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too,” she wrote in the caption.

Short n’ Sweet will be released on August 23, 2024. That’s just around the corner…

Obsessed with this cover art. (Image: Island Records)

Why did Sabrina Carpenter call her new album Short n’ Sweet?

It’s likely a nod towards her tiny stature. She posted a selection of tweets about her 4’11’’ height on billboards before revealing the album name – because, you know, she’s a real-life Polly Pocket.

I’m also hoping the sweet part of the name means we’re gonna get songs that aren’t super melancholy. Her last album, Emails I Can’t Send, was heartwrenching and a journey.

READ MORE Sabrina Carpenter Slams Rumours She Asked Taylor Swift For Permission To Appear In SKIMS Campaign

What is the tracklist for Short n’ Sweet?

Sabrina Carpenter released the 12-song tracklist on July 9, 2024. I’m intrigued by track 5!

1. “Taste”

2. “Please Please Please”

3. “Good Graces”

4. “Sharpest Tool”

5. “Coincidence”

6. “Bed Chem”

7. “Espresso”

8. “Dumb & Poetic”

9. “Slim Pickins”

10. “Juno”

11. “Lie to Girls”

12. “Don’t Smile”

Has Sabrina Carpenter previewed any of her new tracks?

She has indeed! During a performance and chat with collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff on August 2, 2024, at the Grammy Museum, she sang her new song “Slim Pickins”. It has a country twang to it and has some truly iconic lyrics.

You can watch it here:

What has Sabrina Carpenter said about Short n’ Sweet?

At the Grammy Museum, Sabrina talked about collaborating with producer Jack Antonoff on the album. The duo actually recorded three songs in one day that all ended up on the new album: “Please Please Please”, “Slim Pickins” and “Lie to Girls”.

“So that all happened, it was catastrophic, in a good way,” Sabrina said.

She also told Variety she considers this her “sophomore album”, even though she has released five albums so far. Her first four albums were released under Disney’s record label Hollywood Records, with Emails I Can’t Send her first album released under Island Records.

“[It’s] the hot older sister [of Emails I Can’t Send],” she said. “When it comes to having full creative control and being a full-fledged adult, I would consider this a sophomore album.”

Her new record is inspired by ‘90s pop, but her subject matter isn’t as immediate as, say, Taylor Swift.

“It feels easier to write about things that happened in the past, or that haven’t happened yet. My producers tell me I’m beating a dead horse because I’ll write a song three years after I last spoke to the person who inspired the lyric,” she spilled.

Has Sabrina Carpenter collaborated with anyone on her new album?

There haven’t been any guest artists revealed yet on Short n’ Sweet, but Sabrina’s hit “Please Please Please” was co-written by Amy Allen (who worked on “Nonsense” and “Feather”) and Jack Antonoff.

She was also spotted in the studio with Julia Michaels and Ian Kirkpatrick, and posed with Finneas at the Vanity Fair Oscar party back in March. A Billie and Sabrina collab? That would be to die for!

There’s also been a rumour floating around that she has a collab with Olivia Rodrigo – but that’s yet to be confirmed and it may not be for this album. But if it does happen, it would break the internet.

Considering the pair both blew up over their shared ex Joshua Bassett (who, by the way, has kinda flopped), with their love triangle spawning “Drivers License” and “because i liked a boy”, this would be MASSIVE.

Will there be a ‘Short n’ Sweet’ vinyl?

Yes! Sabrina told Variety she’s super proud of the retro-inspired vinyl, which comes with a non-streaming bonus track.

“I spent so much time working on the vinyl; I think it’s one of my favourite things I’ve ever made,” she said.

Fun fact: she designed the cover with her sister, Sarah Carpenter, Dannah Gottlieb and Chase Shewbridge.

Sabrina announced her Short n’ Sweet tour in June. (Image: Island Records)

READ MORE Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Split? Please Please Please Prove Us Wrong

Can we expect an Australia tour for Sabrina Carpenter’s new album?

I hope so!!! All signs are pointing towards a big fat yes.

So far, Sabrina Carpenter has announced dates for her Short n’ Sweet tour in North America and Europe. She didn’t bring her Emails I Can’t Send tour to Australia, but she seemed to love opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour.

On her last day in Australia, the singer told the Today Show that an Aussie tour is “very much happening”.

“Just being able to be here, like performing for technically the first time this weekend, has just made me want to come back ASAP,” she said.

How many albums does Sabrina Carpenter have?

Sabrina Carpenter has released a total of five albums so far and four EPs. Her first album, Eyes Wide Open was released in 2015, followed by Evolution in 2016, Singular: Act I in 2018, Singular: Act II in 2019 and Emails I Can’t Send in 2022.

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet will be released on August 23, 2024.

Feature Image: Island Records