Paul Cattermole, a member of the iconic 2000s UK pop group S Club 7 has tragically passed away aged just 46. Cattermole was set to perform with the group in its recently announced 11-date comeback tour.

The group announced the singer’s passing via social media, posting a black and white headshot along with a sentimental farewell to their friend.

Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset, in the south west of England on Thursday.

The musician was declared dead later that day per the ABC.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances,” the band and his family said.

Since the news of his death broke, tributes have flowed across social media.

Cattermole left the ensemble in 2002, the same year it performed at Buckingham Palace in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s 50 years

In 2002, the group performed at a Buckingham Palace concert to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years on the throne. Later that same year, Cattermole decided to quit the band.

In the years following his departure, Cattermole appeared in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and formed a rock band called Skua per Variety.

READ MORE
An Ex-Bandmate Revealed The S Club 7 Romance Was A Sham & I Don’t Believe In Love Anymore

The pop group was set to begin its highly anticipated UK and Ireland tour in October. S Club 7 has not yet commented on whether the tour will be going ahead as planned.

When it was first announced, the band, comprising fellow members Bradley McIntoshHannah SpearrittJo O’MearaJon LeeRachel Stevens and Tina Barrett seemed ecstatic to be working together again.

“After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again,” they said.

READ MORE
Don't Stop, Never Give Up 'Coz S Club 7 Are In Talks For A 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour

“We can’t even believe it’s been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done.

“We hope everyone can join us for one big party!!”

Our hearts go out to Cattermole’s friends and family during this tough time.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Image: Instagram via S Club 7