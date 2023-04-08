Paul Cattermole, a member of the iconic 2000s UK pop group S Club 7 has tragically passed away aged just 46. Cattermole was set to perform with the group in its recently announced 11-date comeback tour.

The group announced the singer’s passing via social media, posting a black and white headshot along with a sentimental farewell to their friend.

He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time. (2/2) — S Club 7 (@SClub7) April 7, 2023

Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset, in the south west of England on Thursday.

The musician was declared dead later that day per the ABC.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances,” the band and his family said.

Since the news of his death broke, tributes have flowed across social media.

Paul Cattermole with his acoustic rendition of Reach on S Club 7's last tour in 2015



RIP Paulpic.twitter.com/quO64JuujR — johnnymac (@mr_johnny_mac) April 7, 2023

Playful, joyful, and completely brilliant. This is how we’ll remember Paul Cattermole. Thank you for making our childhoods a brighter place, you S Club Legend. I so wish I could have thanked you in person this October. 😭 May you rest in peace, you icon. 💜 pic.twitter.com/z06V9RVCkD — Benjamin Rauhala (@brauhala) April 7, 2023

Rest in Peace Paul Cattermole.



Sending our love and thoughts to Paul, his family, friends, brothers & sisters in S Club 7 and his fans.#PaulCattermole @Paulcattermole1 @SClub7 #SClub7 #allontheboard pic.twitter.com/h8WSt3swko — All On The Board (@allontheboard) April 7, 2023

In 2002, the group performed at a Buckingham Palace concert to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years on the throne. Later that same year, Cattermole decided to quit the band.

In the years following his departure, Cattermole appeared in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and formed a rock band called Skua per Variety.

The pop group was set to begin its highly anticipated UK and Ireland tour in October. S Club 7 has not yet commented on whether the tour will be going ahead as planned.

When it was first announced, the band, comprising fellow members Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett seemed ecstatic to be working together again.

“After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again,” they said.

“We can’t even believe it’s been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done.

“We hope everyone can join us for one big party!!”

Our hearts go out to Cattermole’s friends and family during this tough time.