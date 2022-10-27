The day we’ve been waiting for, yearning for and pleading incessantly in the comments for is here: Rihanna is releasing new music.

It’s been a long six (!!!) years since we heard any music from RiRi but she announced in the wee hours of Thursday morning that a new track IS coming. We don’t have to wait long either — it’s landing on Friday.

Rihanna teased her new song “Lift Me Up” on Twitter, which is the lead single on the soundtrack for the upcoming flick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

SHIVERS.

This is the first solo music we’ve heard from the national hero of Barbados since she released “Sledgehammer” for Star Trek Beyond in 2016. A lot has happened in that time, ma’am!

Per Pitchfork, Rihanna wrote the track as a “tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman“. Boseman was the lead star of the first Black Panther film and tragically died in 2020 after being diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016 when he was 39.

The track’s co-writer Tems explained the track’s energy in a press release; it sounds both gorgeous and devastating.

“After speaking with Ryan [Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” she said.

“I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them.

“Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honour.”

Yeah, good thanks I’m already a mess over here.

It’s not often that I get a bit deliriously giddy about musicians releasing new work. But when it’s been such a long time and everyone’s been hyping it up for literal years I can’t help but get psyched up too.

“Lift Me Up” lands on October 28 and I’m already anticipating the calls for Rihanna to drop more new music now she’s clearly jumped back in the recording booth. We need R9 already!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits cinemas on November 11.