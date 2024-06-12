Rihanna Drops New Album Hints, Says She’s ‘Prepared To Go Back Into The Studio’ To Record R9

Rihanna pointing with text saying 'me looking for R9' about her next album

Rachel Choy

I don’t want to get your hopes up – because we’ve been burned before – but Rihanna is *apparently* heading to the studio to work on her next album.

The “Diamonds” singer told Entertainment Tonight she’s “rediscovering” her love for music and is preparing to lay down a new record. 

“Music for me is a new discovery. I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I’ve just kind of put all that stuff aside, and now I’m prepared to go back into the studio,” she said at the launch of Fenty Hair. 

“So I’m gonna start – give me a second… but I don’t want to neglect the songs that I [already] have.”

She explained that she’s going to listen to the songs she’s recorded over the (many, many) years for her next album, and see if there are any she still loves. 

Rihanna performing

Rihanna released her last album in 2016. (Image: Getty)

During the Fenty Hair festivities, she also gave a speech about how proud she was of her new products, and slipped a cheeky R9 joke in there. 

“This is probably the longest I’ve ever taken to create something – no, I lie. That’s R9,” she said, to cheers from the crowd. 

“Four plus years for Fenty Hair, we started developing this, I’m the most annoying client that they could ever work with because I hate everything… I am so proud of it, I love it.”

Fans were gagged by this, understandably.

What is Rihanna’s next album (R9) going to sound like?

The singer also told Extra on the red carpet that she’s hoping her next album will be “timeless”, like her hit “Diamonds”. 

She recently made history for nabbing a record seven Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) diamond records – the highest of any female artists. 

“It was really a testament to my fans and the quality of music, and it was just a reminder of how I need to approach my next album,” she said. 

“I want things to be timeless, just like ‘Diamonds’, things that touch people. The way my fans have continued to listen to my music without putting music out, hitting records when you are in a whole ‘nother head space is nuts. It’s just a testament to them. They’re so supportive and they’re loyal.”

I’ve been patiently waiting for Rihanna’s next album for a trillion years, so that (bad) bitch better take my money ASAP!

Feature image: Getty

