The January 2020 edition of Rainbow Serpent Festival has been cancelled, two weeks out from when the festival was meant to kick off in Lexton, about two hours west of Melbourne.

The team behind the multi-day doof in the Victorian bush made the call late yesterday after visiting the festival site and having a meeting with the local council, the police, the CFA, and Forest Fire Management Victoria.

It was decided that after the festival site was damaged by bushfires that hit the Lexton area before Christmas, there was too much of a risk to punters and staff to hold the festival in the rural area.

Don’t put away your fire poi and hoops just yet though, because Rainbow Serpent is instead organising a one-day mini-festival to be held in the Melbourne CBD area on January 26, and promise that most of the international artists that were due to perform at the festival will make appearances on one of the multiple stages.

The festival will then return to the Lexton area over the Easter long weekend for a special ‘regen’ weekender event, where alongside all the usual Rainbow Serpent festivities, there will also be initiatives like tree planting and a working bee to help bring some much-needed love and restoration back into the fire-affected community and land in western Victoria.

Firstly, we’d like to thank the Rainbow community for your incredible patience during these stressful times. No one… Posted by Rainbow Serpent Festival on Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Rainbow Serpent will be releasing information about partial and full refunds in the days to come, so keep an eye on their Facebook or Instagram for that.

This is the third festival cancelled this summer due to bushfires, with Falls Festival in Lorne and A Day On The Green previously called off due to the hazardous conditions.