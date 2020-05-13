After a decade long hiatus, beloved Aussie band Powderfinger are reuniting and my happiness is slowly creeping by.

The iconic musos have announced they’re reforming for one night only on Saturday 23rd of May with an exclusive performance from their respective home studios, titled One Night Lonely.

Streaming exclusively on the band’s YouTube channel from 7.00pm AEST, the set will feature a medley of their biggest hits.

The exciting reunion is the band’s bid to support charities Beyond Blue and Support Act.

“The five of us have been meeting regularly over the past few months to organise some Odyssey Number 5 anniversary releases,” the band said in a statement.

“The idea came up of playing together again in this unusual format which we all thought would be fun. The past few months has been a very strange time for us all and difficult days for many. We really just want to bring a smile to some people’s faces and along the way raise some funds to help our music industry mates and people who are currently experiencing mental health issues.”

POWDERFINGER

ONE NIGHT LONELY

Saturday 23 May, 7.00pm AEST