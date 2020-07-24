Today officially marks 10 years since One Direction came into our lives and made them significantly better so respect must be paid.

The band’s IG fired off a coupla celebratory posts to mark a decade of 1D, including an announcement that a bunch of the lads’ iconic music videos will be remastered and shared on YouTube this evening.

Our boys also took to social media to express their gratitude to fans for sticking by them for 10 years.

My main man Harry Styles shared a snap of the band huddling on stage and wrote the following emotional caption.

“I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years,” he began. “I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful.”

He continued, “I just can’t believe it’s been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything.

And finally. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten.”

The eldest member of the gang, Louis Tomlinson, shared a snap from X Factor and wrote:

“ Our first ever photo together. The memories we’ve shared together have been incredible. Can’t believe its been 10 years already. I look back incredibly proud. Thanks for everything lads and love to you the fans as always x.”

Irish king Niall Horan shared a piccy of the band on stage and wrote: “When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did.

“So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing.”

He concluded, “It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years.”

Big QT Liam Payne posted a text message he sent to his papa back in the day and wrote: “What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me”

And as for Zayn, well, he’s living up to his party pooper rep and staying silent on the band’s 10 year anno but we won’t let that spoil this blessed and momentous occasion.

Anyway, thanks for the mems, bois. A reunion album soon pls, yeah?