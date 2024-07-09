These 25 Pump-Up Tunes Are What Olympians Heading To Paris 2024 Are Listening To On Repeat

Looking to hype yourself up for the 2024 Paris Olympics and get some new bangers to add to your listening circulation while you’re at it? Then search no more, because a bunch of Olympic athletes just got together to create a the ultimate Paris pump up playlist!

Whether you are pre-gaming for a night out, or pre-gaming for your attempt at Olympic gold, only the perfect list of sings will do the trick. Plus with less than three weeks before the games begin, the time to start getting into the Olympic spirit is more than upon us.

Which is why the folks at the International Olympic Committee’s have put together the ultimate pre-games playlist, featuring songs that over a dozen athletes competing for glory at Paris all picked!

After asking a bunch of athletes competing at the Budapest Olympic qualifiers for their ultimate hype-up anthems, the pre-game tracklist “On the Road to Paris 2024” was created.

The Spotify playlist features 25 iconic song choices used by some of the world’s top athletes from Italy, Germany, Canada, France, America, Great Britain, and Australia.

What songs do Aussie Olympians love?

Australia’s very own BMX freestyle icon Natalya Diehm shared how important having music play before, during, and after an event.

“We always have loud music playing when we’re riding to the speakers. But then if you watch me in my warm up, I’ve got my headphones on,” Natayla shared, adding that nobody should talk to her when she’s “getting in the zone”.

“Whatever is playing is going to rev me up and get me going. It’s very important. I can’t even imagine riding, or even life without music, music just makes me feel every emotion, so it’s important to me.”

Natalya’s addition to the playlist was the 90s banger “The King Of Wishful Thinking” by Go West, despite the fact her “go to” is “any kind of rap music”.

Fellow Aussie BMX athlete, Logan Martin, said he was “really digging” Morgan Wallen, and so added a track featuring the country artist to the playlist.

Logan also shared how he uses music to calm down just as much as he does to pump up.

“I like to stay quite relaxed and try and just mellow out a little bit so I have some clear headspace. So music for me does that, it relaxes me, it takes my mind away from it a little bit,” he said.

“Probably some of the other guys need music to hype them up and get raring to go. I like to listen to rap as well, but I don’t listen to rap to hype me up, it’s more to sing along to and mellow out a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Kieran Woolley — the Olympic skateboarder for team Australia — shared that he’s a fan of classic Aussie songs and bands “to rev [him] up”. Kieran added “T.N.T.” by AC/DC to the playlist.

Legendary move. It had to be done.

But what else got added to the list?

What songs do Olympians use to get pumped?

“Too Young to Die” by Agent Orange “Kids of the Black Holy” by Adolescents “Brainless” by Eminem “Outrunning Karma” by Alec Benjamin “My Own Mess” by Skegss “Bro Hymn – 2005 Remaster” by Pennywise “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar “Like That” by Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar “20s” by Bow Anderson “Love To the World” by L.T.D, Jeffrey Osborne “These Words” by Natasha Bedingfield “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” by Gordon Lightfoot “Hope” by NF “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira “Harmony” by Atjazz “Carry Me Home” by Kokoroko “The King Of Wishful Thinking” by Go West “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) “Columbia” by Oasis “Die Trying” by Key Glock “T.N.T.” by AC/DC “Dreams” by The Cranberries

It might not have the Matildas‘ anthem “Strawberry Kisses“, but it’s still a good range of tracks to get the heart pumping and adrenaline rushing!

To rock along to the same tracks that the Olympians are, then you can find the Spotify playlist here.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to kick off on July 26 and will close on August 11.

If you’re looking to tune in, the only place you can watch the Olympic Games this year is live on Channel Nine, 9NOW, or on Stan.

Up the green and gold!!!