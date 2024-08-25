Huge news on this sunny Monday morning — acclaimed British music icons Oasis have put aside their differences and are reuniting for UK shows next year!!!

The news comes after a heap of whispers have been swirling that famous brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher had put behind their differences to line up a series of shows in the UK in 2025. According to British tabloid The Sun, the band will be performing shows at Wembley Stadium, Heaton Park and potentially Glastonbury Festival.

On Monday, Liam Gallagher took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a cryptic post with a date and a time — 8am, the 27th of August 2024 written in the simple yet effective Helvetica Black Oblique font from the Oasis logo. That’s TOMORROW!

And get this — the post was also shared by Noel Gallagher and the band’s X account. Maybe I’m getting a bit ahead of myself, but I think we’re on, folks!!!!!

The reunion whispers began after an insider source spilt the reunion tea to The Sun.

“This is the reunion that no one thought would ever happen,” an insider told the publication.

“Liam and Noel have been staunch enemies for well over a decade but they have secretly been back in touch.”

Despite Noel once making a comment that he wouldn’t reunite — not even for £100 million — the source claims that they’ve worked something out.

“A deal was put on the table and they both said yes – much to the surprise of the people around them,” the insider continued.

“There will be concerts in the UK next summer and both Noel and Liam are excited to get back out there together.”

READ MORE Liam Gallagher Reignites Oasis Beef With Snarky-Ass Tweet At Old Mate Noel

Why is an Oasis reunion such a big deal?

In case you’re not aware of the Oasis lore – a reunion is a huge fucking deal.

You see, two of the band’s founding members were brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. While all brothers have their tiffs, these two famously did not get along during their time in the band. Noel dramatically left the band 15 years ago this week whilst they were on tour in Paris. It wasn’t the first time he’d called it quits, but this time, it stuck.

What followed, was an extremely public, squabble-filled beef between the brothers that went on for years with the angsty duo giving salty quotes to the media about each other at any opportunity they could.

(Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Now, it looks like they’ve managed to squash their differences and get their shit together enough to give their fans an absolute treat. Good for them!

So until they announce the details for real tomorrow, I’ll be listening to an Oasis playlist on repeat!