After this shitshow of a year, a bunch of Aussie musos are coming together to make a podcast about how music can benefit your mental health when it seems nothing’s going right.

Music Saved Me is a series of chats with the likes of GRAACE, Illy, Mitch Tambo, L-Fresh The Lion, Eves Karydas and many more, breaking down the healing power of music both for creators and listeners.

“Some of my best music comes from me sitting down with a pad and a pen, it sounds clichéd, but it really is a form of therapy,” singer Conrad Sewell says in the first episode.

It was this therapeutic process that Sewell said helped him take a step back and deal with addiction.

Music Saved Me is the creation of artist-run charity Musicians Making A Difference (MMAD), which aims to break the cycles of mental illness, family breakdown, and drug addiction through the power of music.

Outside of podcasts, MMAD provides mentoring and creative support to over 20,000 at-risk young Aussies every year.

“It’s been a really difficult year for so many people, and we need these open and honest conversations more than ever,” MMAD co-founder Dominic Brook said.

“It really is a special insight into these artists and how or why their art is shaped and created.

“We hope this podcast can inspire people out there who might be going through a tough time right now and help them realise they are not alone.”

Hosted by Channel [V] grad Danny Clayton, each episode is basically a 15 to 20 minute dose of wisdom from someone who’s actually been there, done that, and come out the other side thanks to music.

The artists share raw anecdotes about their own struggles with grief, depression, addiction, homelessness and more, showing us that there’s a way out, no matter how daunting it seems.

“We were blown away by how much each artist brought to their chat with Danny and opening up about such personal stories,” Brook added.

The first four podcasts episodes have already dropped, with new episodes due every Wednesday until Musicians Making A Difference Day on December 4. Have a listen over on Spotify, Whooshkaa, Deezer or Apple Music.

At times like this, and with people like this, it pays to be all-ears.