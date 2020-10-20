Miley Cyrus has revealed she’s working on an album of Metallica covers, tacitly acknowledging what many of us already knew: old mate has the voice for heavier music, and deserves to run it against some thrashy riffs.

Speaking to pioneering fashion designer Rick Owens for Interview Magazine, Cyrus said she’s currently cobbling the project together with… someone. Who that someone is remains unclear, but the star said she was conducting the interview from their bed.

“We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that,” Cyrus said. “We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

Her statement leaves a bit open for interpretation. Who will be the Kirk Hammett to her James Hetfield? More importantly, who will be the Lars? Will she lay down a studio version of Nothing Else Matters, the classic she covered at last year’s Glastonbury Festival?

In any case, her interview is great news for fans who’ve flocked to her recent batch of lockdown covers.

In recent weeks, Cyrus has covered tunes like Britney Spears‘ Gimme More, Blondie‘s Heart Of Glass, and The Cranberries‘ Zombie, with the latter two drawing praise for her extremely competent rock-inflected performances.

Good gear, imo. You can read the full Interview piece here.