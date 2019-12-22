Miley Cyrus has taken to Twitter to offer a message of support for fans who might feel lonely during the Christmas season, sharing a SoundCloud link to her 2015 festive track My Sad Christmas Song.

Yes, Miley Cyrus released an emo Christmas song in 2015. And yes, you can freak out.

Christmas is mere days away, and if you’re not quite ready to pump out the Mariah Carey Christmas album, maybe Miley’s festive emo banger is what you need.

It’s been a hell of a year for Miley, with a very public breakup with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and the media-frenzy that followed, so it’s unsurprising that this song “still feels relevant” today for the 27-year-old.

A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone…. https://t.co/n1g3f2IsMh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

But being the strong woman that she is, Miley used this as an opportunity to remind her fans that they are “completely made of magic” in the Twitter thread.

and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! ???? — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

In a mere two hours, the tweet has already received over 11,000 likes and 2,300 retweets, with hundreds of fans urging her to upload the track to Spotify.

If you weren’t a diehard Miley fan back in 2015, you may be unfamiliar with the track, which is emo as fuck.

Missing you on fuckin’ Christmas

Why did you have to go?

Wishing you a Merry Christmas

Know I miss you so

Obviously we can’t help but stan Christmas songs from Mariah Carey and Michael Buble, but sometimes you’re just feeling a little emo during the festive season and you just need to cry it out with Miley.

Since the release of My Sad Christmas Song, Miley has delved into the world of Christmas music a few more times, including covers of Happy Xmas (War Is Over) with Mark Ronson and Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.

Merry Christmas to Miley Cyrus, and Miley Cyrus only.