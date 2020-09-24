Though there’s a lot of small businesses currently doing it fairly rough at the moment due to the extremely necessary on-going movement restrictions in Melbourne, live music venues in particular are having a rough trot of things. But that’s being made ever-so-slightly easier today, thanks to a Victorian Government rescue package aimed at keeping the lights on until gigs can safely resume.

Live music venues are, quite obviously, among the litany of pubs and cafes that can’t currently welcome patrons in under the Metro Melbourne restrictions. But it’s venues in particular that are the hardest hit of that bunch, given the vast majority of them tend to not have kitchens that can run takeaway services.

Today’s announcement of a string of new Live Music Venue Grants will inject $9 million of vital funding to venues both large and small, in a bid to help them survive on scarce income until the doors can open again.

Premier Dan Andrews revealed the list of venues receiving funding in the first round of grants, and it’s a laundry list of some of Melbourne’s most beloved sticky carpeted haunts.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, Andrews stated “We’re helping every one of these venues cover the bills, plan for the future, and get ready to open their doors again through our Live Music Venue Grants. $9 million has been allocated in the first round – with more venues to be announced. Victoria has always been the live music capital of Australia. And we’ll make sure it stays that way.”

The venues included in the initial round of funding are, in no real particular order:

The Gasometer Hotel, Collingwood

Yah Yah’s, Fitzroy

Laundry Bar, Fitzroy

The Wool Exchange, Geelong

Northcote Social Club, Northcote

The Evelyn Hotel, Fitzroy

Tramp Bar, Melbourne

The Tote, Collingwood

170 Russell, Melbourne

Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne

Bar Open, Fitzroy

Bar Oussou, Brunswick

Baxter’s Lot, Fitzroy

Beav’s Lounge Bar, Geelong

The Bendigo Hotel, Collingwood

Bloom Bar & Lounge, Geeling

Bull & Mouth Hotel, Horsham

Cafe Gummo, Thornbury

Chaser’s Venue, South Yarra

Circus Bar, South Yarra

Dog’s Bar, St Kilda

Elwood Lounge, Elwood

Empire Club, Narre Warren

The Rainbow Hotel, Fitzroy

God’s Kitchen, Mornington

The Grand Hotel, Mornington

Hop Temple, Ballarat Central

Hotel Warrnambool, Warrnambool

Howler, Brunswick

Inflation Nightclub, Melbourne

Jimmy O’Neill’s Whiskey & Alehouse, St Kilda

The John Curtin Hotel, Carlton

Kanela Flamenco Bar, Fitzroy

The Lomond Hotel, Brunswick East

Loop, Melbourne

Lulie Tavern, Abbotsford

The Blues Train, Queenscliff

The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine

The Butterfly Club, Melbourne

The Colonial Hotel, Melbourne

Mantra Studio Kitchen Bar, Yarraville

Max Watt’s, Melbourne

Melbourne Central Lion, Melbourne

Memo Music Hall, St Kilda

Nevermind Bar, Hawthorn

New Guernica, Melbourne

Nighthawk’s, Collingwood

The Oak Tree Tavern, The Basin

Onesixone, Prahran

Ontop Bar, Ormond

Open Studio, Northcote

Paris Cat, Melbourne

Pawn & Co, Prahran

Paynesville Wine Bar, Paynesville

303, Northcote

Pistol Pete’s Food N Blues, Geelong

Platform One, Melbourne

Pride Of Our Footscray Community Bar, Footscray

Rubix Warehouse, Brunswick

Small Time, Brunswick

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Soundbar, Capel Sound

Stay Gold, Brunswick

Swaplands Bar, Thornbury

Tempo Rubato, Brunswick

The Archie’s Creek Hotel, Archie’s Creek

The Corner Hotel, Richmond

The Dart & Marlin, Warrnambool

The Eastern, Ballarat East

Piano Bar, Geelong

The Pig & Whistle, Main Ridge

24 Moons, Northcote

The Gem, Collingwood

The Grace Darling, Collingwood

The Jazzlab, Brunswick

The King Hotel, Melbourne

Ragtime Tavern, Preston

The Rising Sun, South Melbourne

Ronnie’s Blue Bar, Prahran

The Leadbeater, Abbotsford

The Main Bar, Bakery Hill

The Merri Creek Tavern, Northcote

The Night Heron, Footscray

The Old Bar, Collingwood

The Post Office Hotel, Coburg

The Prince Bandroom, St Kilda

The Red Hill Hotel, Chewton

The Retreat Hotel, Brunswick

The Rooks Return, Fitzroy

The Royal Melbourne, Melbourne

The Setts, Mildura

The Third Day, North Melbourne

The Toff In Town, Melbourne

The Workers Club, Fitzroy

The Yarra Hotel, Abbotsford

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Tokyo Hustle, Melbourne

Trades Hall, Ballarat Central

The Tramway, Fitzroy North

Uptown Jazz Café, Fitzroy

Volta, Ballarat Central

The Wesley Anne, Northcote

The Westernport, San Remo

Whote Lotta Love, Brunswick East

In all, that’s 104 venues receiving a combined $9 million to help keep the dream alive.

And in all, that’s a pretty bloody good first step towards getting Melbourne’s revered live music industry back up and running.