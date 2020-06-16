The team behind some of your favourite festivals like Beyond The Valley, Pitch, and Ability Fest have launched a huge drive-in gig venue in Melbourne, kicking off with a massive line-up of shows across three weekend in July. Time to fire up the group chat and make sure your car headlights are in top form for some co-ordinated flashing, cos these shows are actually looking pretty bloody good.

The Drive-In is the first park up and party venue in Victoria, landing at Flemington Racecourse from mid-July until we can once again gather at our fave festivals for a full boogie.

Kicking off on Friday, July 10, Client Liaison and Owl Eyes will pop the ceremonial cherry on The Drive-In, before Alex Lahey and Alice Skye turn it up for Saturday night, and Winston Surfshirt and Mwanje round out the first weekend at the new, open-air, horn-heavy events.

Weekend two has no chance of slowing down, with Boo Seeka and Creature Fear returning the boog to your Thursday night on July 16, Running Touch and Set Mo absolute send it on Friday night, and Mirca and Lime Cordiale get gloriously funky on Saturday evening. How good.

In the final weekend of gigs announced so far, Big Words will hit The Drive-In on July 24, before our faves Ball Park Music remind us just how nice it is to be alive. Saturday night will see if a car mosh can actually happen thanks to a huge set from Northeast Party House and London Topaz, before Close Counters and Baker Boy turn cars into hotboxes of sweat on July 26.

Like the gigs of The Before Times, it’s first in best dressed for a spot, so if you wanna get the barrier with your beep beep, you’re gonna want to show up early to get there. Ah, just like my teen years of waiting in line before a gig at the Hordern Pavilion.

All of the gigs at The Drive-In are licenced and 18+ and is fully accessible for people of all levels of ability. Tickets go on sale from Friday June 19 at 12pm AEST, with a cheeky presale happening over here from June 18 at 6pm AEST. A ticket gets two passengers in, and you can stack on extra passenger tickets depending on the size on your car. Car passes start at $130, and you can suss out more information over on the website.

Park up front left, cya there.