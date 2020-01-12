Meghan Trainor recently stopped by BBC Radio 1 to perform an impromptu rendition of ‘All About That Bass’. She did so to the score of Billie Eilish‘s little-known track ‘Bad Guy’ and – needless to say – it was immaculate and my eardrums have been left feeling rather shooketh.

Check out the impromptu Billie mash-up below, which left BBC host Chris Stark remarking, “that messes with my mind.”

"That messes with my mind" ????@Meghan_Trainor sang 'All About That Bass' to the tune of 'Bad Guy' by @billieeilish and she absolutely smashed it ???? pic.twitter.com/d7SXW6KuHq — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) January 8, 2020

When Meghan said “this a fuckin’ bop”, I felt that on a deep level. Her voice, coupled with the ‘Bad Guy’ beat, is so damn soothing.

Here are a couple of observations after listening to this gem of a mash-up.

Her voice is magical. The two songs just merge together… so… damn… well. I need a full-length, professional release of this. Otherwise, I will most definitely be suing. (You hear me, Meghan? Suing.)

It seems as though the internet unanimously agrees with me – BBC Radio 1’s tweet has gone viral over the weekend, with the cybersphere praising Meghan for slaying that mini performance.

Meghan, sweetie, I cannot stress this enough – WE MORE OF THIS. MORE.