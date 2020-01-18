American pop group Maroon 5 have been roasted on Twitter after jokingly trying to call out The 1975 for allegedly copying some ~vintage~ album artwork that most of us have never even seen.

“Hey @the1975, you guys big ‘Kara’s Flowers’ fans?” the Maroon 5 account tweeted, followed by a photo of a random album by a band named, you guessed it, Kara’s Flowers.

Basically, Maroon 5 are convinced the Me & You Together Song promotional artwork is inspired by the Kara’s Flowers 1997 album The Fourth World.

For everyone out there who isn’t a diehard M5 fan, they played under the name Kara’s Flowers until 2001. Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden and Ryan Dusick formed Kara’s Flowers in 1994, but re-emerged as Maroon 5 in the early 00s after being dropped from their record label.

Like many of us, who had no fucking idea who Kara’s Flowers was, The 1975 frontman Matt Healy cheekily responded to the subtle dig with a compliment.

“I don’t know what the fuck that is but I love that song about being in a phone box or whatever it is,” Healy replied, referencing the 2012 song Payphone featuring Wiz Khalifa.

I don’t know what the fuck that is but I love that song about being in a phone box or whatever it is https://t.co/AnolXScieJ — ???????? (@Truman_Black) January 17, 2020

For starters, these albums don’t look even remotely similar. But that’s not the only thing that had fans replying to the feud.

Many Twitter users were quick to point out that the black background with bright pops of colour thing has been absolutely done to death.

Hot Chelle Rae called themselves out, asking “who wore it best?”

Well, this is awkward… one of us is going to have to change ???????? #whoworeitbest #whatever pic.twitter.com/52XuqzU1n1 — Hot Chelle Rae (@HotChelleRae) January 18, 2020

Others thought it was more reminiscent of the Beastie Boys, or even early Windows 92 and XP.

Waiting for Microsoft to get involved like… pic.twitter.com/l1qtGAYePS — JT ???? (@JtTwiz) January 18, 2020