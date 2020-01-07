Mariah Carey has broken an abundance of records as of late thanks to her annual rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and, now that the festive dust has settled, she’s broken one more: her banger has become the first song in history to fall outside the Billboard Hot 100 from the number one spot.

The track was obviously expected to plummet after Christmas, but falling outside the top 100 completely is way harsh, Tai.

Reckon Mariah Carey – the queen of cool – is phased in the slightest, though? Absolutely not. “Worth it haaa another record!” she commented today, in response to Billboard’s announcement.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” achieved a stellar run this ’19/’20 season, hitting #1 for the first time, 25 years after its debut. Mimi also became the first artist in history to have a #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 in four separate decades. Oh yeah, and she pocketed millions. Love that for her.

See you again on December 1st, sis.