2020 has already come up with the goods and we’re barely two weeks into it. Yep, it’s here and happening – Mandy Moore has announced her first album in well over ten years. Oh and she’s just dropped a single too. The planet might be going to hell in a handbasket but at least we’ve got the return of Mandy Moore (!!!) to look forward to in the next couple of months.

Look, there’s no way we’re going to get a revisit of Mandy’s Candy era, because that’s just a perfect aural snapshot of the year 1999, but the fact she’s stepped back into the studio to produce new music in the last few months is just so good to me.

After she spoke at length about her relationship with disgraced singer Ryan Adams, where she said that his “controlling nature” stopped her from making important industry connections when she was at her strongest musically, it’s genuinely so fantastic to know she’s been back at it after they divorced back in 2017. Let go of the shackles of the past, and live your truth, Mandy.

We’re set to cop this beauty of an album on March 6th, and Mandy’s already given us a little teaser of what we can expect of her 2020 era through the single, Save A Little For Yourself.

Ugh, I genuinely love everything about this. It’s beautiful and adult and so wonderful but lyrically so obviously about understanding and working through the trauma of past relationships (looking at you, RYAN). It’s also about making sure you love yourself just as much as you give love to others, because in the true words of RuPaul, if you can’t love yourself, how the hell are you gonna love somebody else?

Check out the single above, and earmark March 6 in your diaries/calendars/bullet journal for the album drop. In the darkness of the last few months over here in Australia, Mandy Moore returning to music is without a doubt a little beacon of light.