The Lost Paradise 2024 Line Up Is Here Ft. Fisher, Marlon Hoffstadt, Tinashe & Much More!!!!

With all the festival cancellations happening within the Aussie live music scene, there’s never been a better time to show up and support. Thankfully, the annual New Years festival Lost Paradise is still kicking and has just released an absolutely cracker line up of Australian and international acts to help you bring in the new year with a bang.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Hint: Fisher!!!!! (Image: Supplied)

What is the Lost Paradise 2024 line up?

This year, Lost Paradise has a pretty stellar line up of acts across the two music stages Arcadia and Lost Disco & Paradise Club. There are a bunch of Aussie headliners including Fisher, Royel Otis and Flight Facilities. Plus a bunch of quality international acts like the one and only DJ Daddy Trance Marlon Hoffstadt, R&B angel Tinashe, producer Sammy Virji and singer-songwriter SJ Lewis.

Marlon Hoffstadt. (Image: Supplied) Royel Otis. (Image: Supplied)

But of course, that’s not all so here’s the full list of acts at this years’ Lost Paradise.

Arcadia

Fisher, Tinashe, Royel Otis, Flight Facilities, AJ Tracey, Confidence Man, Teenage Dads, The Rions, Glass Beams, Pretty Girl, Neil Frances, Flowdan & Neffa-T, Lola Young, Telenova, Kita Alexander, Rum Jungle, Nick Ward, Don West, Radio Free Alice, Total Tommy, Djanaba, Casual Fan, Surley Shirley, Civic Video, Micra, Krystal Rivvers, Micah Jey, Green Hand Band and the Triple J Unearthed winner.

Personally, I’m excited for Confidence Man — who never fail to light up the stage with their high-energy dance routines — or notable sweet peas Teenage Dads.

Confidence Man. (Image: Supplied)

Lost Disco & Paradise Club

Denis Sulta, Ki/Ki, DJ Boring, SG Lewis, Tinlicker, Interplanetary Criminal, Girls Don’t Sync, Oden & Fatzo, Malugi, CC:Disco!, Sally C, Fish56Octagon, Cholé Caillet, Jennifer Cardini, Moxie, Little Fritter, Sarah Story, Dameeela, James Pepper, Caleb Jackson, Elijah Something, Who Is Arcadia, Half Cut, Lost Soundsystem, Conspiracy Crew, Uncle Ru, Disco Sora, Chloe, Harry Hooper, Mash, Gabriella Spritz, Sasha Milani, Fushia, Sim Select, Tokyo Sexwale, Dayzzi, Daug, Cozi, Oscill8 and Oliiv.

Dennis Sultra. (Image: Supplied) KIKI. (Image: Supplied)

If you’re a fan of the arts, never fear, Lost Paradise has a whole stage dedicated to all things artistic called Shambhala Fields which will feature personalities like Dr. Karl, Aretha Brown, Will Gibbs, Pat Clifton and more.

When is Lost Paradise 2024?

Lost Paradise kicks off on December 28, 2024 running until January 1, 2025. It takes place at Glenworth Valley (Darkinjung Country) on the NSW Central coast.

Pre-sale tickets to the event opens at 10am AEST on Tuesday, August 27 but if you want to be the early bird that gets the worm, you can sign up for the pre-sale HERE. Plus, everyone who signs up for the pre-sale goes into the running to win the Lost Paradise Golden Ticket which guarantees the winner a double pass to every Finely Tuned event for the next 12 months including Lost Paradise!!!

How good!!!!

After that, the general sale kicks off on 10am AEST on Wednesday, August 28. But please note, Lost Paradise is 18+ so there are no kiddos allowed.

So, call your mates and lock in the dates and let’s party!!!!!!!