Lorde has responded to that viral concert video in which she tells a crowd of singing fans to shhhhh.

The footage is from her 2017 Melodrama tour and while singing an acapella rendition of her moody Scorpio bop ‘Writer In The Dark’, her fans emphatically sang the song back to her and she did not seem to like this at all.

In the clip, she can be seen hushing the crowd while she belts out the chorus.

The wild footage recently resurfaced online and subsequently went viral:

@real_lady_hands lololol I just saw the other video and was like wait I was there I snuck into this concert 🙂 #lorde ♬ original sound – cocolashar

In a video sent to Instagram fan account @lordecontent, the Kiwi singer addressed the viral clip.

“I just woke up,” she began. “I just wanted to talk about this thing of me shushing people at my shows.

“That was something that I did on that one song a couple times when I wanted to sing it acapella or off the microphone so people could hear me and because I wanted to try something different. If you come to my shows, you know it’s an hour-and-a-half of all of us singing and screaming together. Also that dramatic-ass move was literally for an album called ‘Melodrama’, so don’t stress too hard.”

Lorde responds to the viral video of her shushing an audience during an old performance of her song “Writer in the Dark”: “That dramatic ass move was literally for an album called ‘Melodrama,’ so don’t stress too hard.” pic.twitter.com/RZm8M6fYc6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 24, 2022

Lorde is currently on tour again to support her most recent album Solar Power and before performing ‘Writer In The Dark’, she reflected on the last time she performed the song, which drew much criticism.

“I would put my mic down and walk all over the stage and sing the song,” she said at a Chicago gig.

“I was 19, y’know – very dramatic, a lot of feelings. The internet has decided this was very bad and very rude. I think they mustn’t have come to one of these shows cos it’s such a communal vibe. We’re all singing and screaming all the time.

“But occasionally I think there are moments for silence and moments for sound. There are moments that belong to just one person and there are moments that are all of ours, and that’s just life. But I had a weird moment with it, I was like, ‘Huh, I’ve been misunderstood’. I was sitting there this morning having gone on the internet and I was like, ‘Oh, people don’t get me’.”

Lorde talked about the viral “Writer in the Dark” a cappella video at her sold-out Chicago show; she asked the crowd to sing the song as loud as possible! 🎥: @isthbel pic.twitter.com/MnS4xwLuad — The Lorde Cult (@TheLordeCult) April 24, 2022

I myself have seen Lorde live twice and can confirm that I, along with the rest of the crowd, absolutely BELTED out her tracks and were not shushed.

This was pre-Melodrama, which supports the theory that she was just being ~melodramatic~ to stay in keeping with the tone of the album.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.