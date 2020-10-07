Don’t freak out but Lorde just hinted that she’ll release new music if New Zealanders vote this year. So, do y’all mind if I scream a little bit?

The Kiwi singer, who is notoriously quiet on social media, took to her Instagram stories on Thursday morning to urge her NZ fans to vote in the upcoming election and referendums.

In addition to posting the important details about the upcoming New Zealand election on October 17, she also hinted to fans that she’d give them a little treat if they do their civil duty and vote.

Unlike in Australia, voting is not compulsory for our trans-Tasman mates. But honestly, voting is a privilege that countless people throughout history have had to fight for, so if you live in a country that allows you to vote, you should really exercise that right.

Only New Zealand citizens can vote in this election, but c’mon guys, take one for the team so we can all have a boogie to some new Lorde next year.

“Do it for our beautiful country and for me. And next year I’ll give you something in return,” she teased in her Instagram story.

GIVE! US! SOMETHING! IN! RETURN!

Sound the alarms because I’m fairly certain this is the proof we needed that new music is coming. I am quite literally SCREAMING right now.

We haven’t heard new music from the New Zealand national treasure since 2017, when she blessed our eardrums with the absolute perfection known as Melodrama.

Back in May, she sent out an email to fans confirming that new music was on the way, but now it appears she’s confirmed that LP3 will hit streaming services next year.

“I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out,” she wrote. “Happy, playful things. I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening.”

If you’re a New Zealand citizen and are eligible to vote, please take one for the Lorde fandom and enrol here.

After the absolute shit show that has been 2020, a new Lorde album is simply what we deserve.