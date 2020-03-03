PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with City of Gold Coast to help you discover their best-kept secrets.

Mates, the Gold Coast music scene is REALLY heating up lately. The musicians themselves, obviously, but also with cool places for us punters to enjoy them – like Mo’s Desert Clubhouse and Miami Marketta. Personally, I’m here for the change of pace, but where is it coming from?

I know I don’t need to tell you Amy Shark heralds from the area, and we all know how goddamn talented she is. So we spoke to Gold Coast local, Brad Hosking – Amy’s co-writer and producer on the smash song Golden Fleece, as well as her touring musical director/ synth, bass and guitar player. If you need more credentials than that, he also tours with other bands, is a session musician, record producer AND is a Bachelor of Contemporary Music Practice lecturer at TAFE QLD.

All this to say, the man knows music, and he knows the Goldie.

“There are a number of factors that I think are helping to build the local Gold Coast Music scene,” Brad explains. “Bands and artists are thinking about their music and careers on a much more international level than perhaps was available only a few years ago”.

“The educational and industry networking opportunities for music and the music industry are becoming a priority. There is also just some world-class music being made on the Gold Coast.”

So then, who are his top picks for hot new bands popping out of the Goldie music scene? He was kind enough to give us six.

DVNA

“I’m going to start with DVNA. She’s been the Triple J Unearthed artist of the week and has had a pretty big year. She writes, performs and produces all of her music herself – a super talent – and she’s beating down the doors of the industry with only a few releases under her belt. Big things are coming for DVNA.”

Pure Milk

“Next is Pure Milk. These guys just make awesome music. The kind of tunes that feel nostalgic but with a sense of ‘we don’t even care’, and ‘let’s just make the music that we wanna listen to’, but with the politest of manners. I’ve just finished making an EP with them and it was such a pleasure. Keep an ear out for it soon.”

Electrik Lemonade

“This next band has to be one of the most fun, energetic, infectious and enthusiastic bands going around, and if you ever have a chance to check out their live show, you need to make sure you are there. Electrik Lemonade have a habit of building fans whenever they play, wherever they play across the country. A definite must-see.”

San Mei

“San Mei is another going from strength to strength. 2019 saw some great festival appearances, supports and headline shows and they are just about to head over to SXSW to showcase as well with 2020 shaping up to be a big one for San Mei. Guitar driven indie-pop. Just great stuff.”

Hollow Coves

“Hollow Coves are a local duo who are really building a huge following all over the world. Their Spotify numbers are staggering with non-stop shows booked all over Australia, North America and Europe until May. They deliver beautiful Australian indie-folk music and are worth adding to your Spotify playlists.”

Lastlings

“Finally, Lastlings have been making waves for a while now. Now signed to RUFUS DU SOL’s label and joining them on tour, Lastlings are now really starting to hit their straps. They’ve played shows at Red Rocks in Colorado and Coachella. I mean come on – bucket list shows. They have new music on the way too and I’m looking forward to it.”

There you have it, six more ear-loving reasons to head on over to the beautiful Gold Coast.