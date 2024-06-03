The Listen Out Lineup For 2024 Is Here! Skepta, Jessie Reyez & 21 Savage Are Set To Perform

As more and more Aussie festivals close their hypothetical doors, I think it is our duty as Australian citizens to buy more festival tickets (well, when we can, obviously). Thankfully, the lineup to Listen Out 2024 just dropped, making it very easy for me to spend my cashola on seeing some A+ acts instead of saving for like, I don’t know, a deposit or something.

This year’s lineup is a mix of electronic, R&B and hip-hop mega acts so if that’s your vibe, get ready to boogie.

For the hip-hop and R&B fans amongst us, we’ve got 21 Savage, Skepta, Lil Tjay, Tyla, Flo Milli, Jessie Reyez, Jazzy and Teezo Touchdown. Talk about a list that makes me water.

Jessie Reyez (Image: Supplied) 21 Savage (Image: Supplied) Skepta (Image: Supplied)

In the electronic rave cave, there will be shows by The Blessed Madonna, John Summit, Folamour, Sub Focus and many, many more.

It’s the first time that 21 Savage, Tyla, Teezo Touchdown, Flo Milli, Jessie Reyez and Jazzy have come Down Under, so you just know it’s going to be incredible. It feels like a little treat.

But it’s not just about the international acts!!! Local legends Miss Kaninna, Djanaba and Soju Gang will be making an appearance, along with the Triple J unearthed winner Theodore Kittens at Listen In in Adelaide.

Okay, now here’s the full lineup for Listen Out.

As for Listen In in Adelaide?

You can expect 21 Savage, Folamour, Jessie Reyez, John Summit, Lil Tjay, A Little Sound, Skepta and Theodore Kittens.

When and where is Listen Out 2024?

Listen Out 2024 is coming to Caribbean Gardens in Melbourne on September 27, HBF Arena in Perth on September 28, Brisbane Showgrounds in Brisbane on October 5 and Centennial Park in Sydney on October 6.

But if you’re in Adelaide, you get a whole other situation — Listen In!!!! The slightly different lineup will be in Ellis Park on Sunday, 29 September.

Also, if you’re a big NRL fan like me wondering about the whole NRL grand final/ AFL grand final overlap with these dates — never fear!!! The good people at Listen Out have already organised dedicated areas at the shows with beer gardens and huge screens to watch the game. Yahoo!!!!

When do Listen Out 2024 tickets go on sale?

Tickets to all the shows go on sale on Thursday, June 6. Here’s when you should jump on and buy your tix.

Melbourne —Midday 12:00PM AEST

Perth — Midday 12:00PM AWST

Sydney — Midday 12:00PM AEST

Brisbane — 1:00PM AEST

Adelaide —Midday 12:00PM ACST

You can buy tickets through the Listen Out website or Moshtix.

So alert the group chat and set an alarm because you won’t want to miss out!!!