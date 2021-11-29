The juice is loose, my zesty friends. Lime Cordiale have just unleashed the 2022 edition of their own festival — The Squeeze — and it’s bigger and better than ever.
Lime Cordiale have teamed up with the A Day On The Green gang to take the festival to heaps of regional spots next April and May, hitting up a bunch of wineries for its third official year — despite starting up back in the before times of 2018.
A release from the Lime lads said they’re “staying true to what we first set out to do, which is to showcase musicians that are more than just hype and hold an event that has more than just music.”
“It’s crazy to think how The Squeeze has grown from an indoor event to a major outdoor national festival for its third year,” they said.
“After the industry has been hit so hard it’s a great feeling to know that we’re pulling this off.”
Joining the lads on their 12-date festival run around the country are a hand-selected harvest of some of the country’s ripest acts, including Thelma Plum, Client Liaison, The Vanns, Teenage Dads and Merci, Mercy. On top of that juicy lineup, there will be a dedicated slot for a local act to be squeezed in, making sure every show is getting the freshest crop of hometown legends. Bloody love that for us.
The 2022 run of The Squeeze kicks off in Mandurah just south of Perth on Saturday, April 2nd, before whipping down to South Australia, Victoria, up through New South Wales, and roadtripping up the coast of Queensland to wind it all up in Cairns on May 15.
Three of the shows will see the festival pop up at wineries across SA, Vic and NSW, which is 100% the kind of mid-autumn energy I’m here for. Having a boogie to ‘Robbery’ while necking a rosé? Sign me the fuck up for that, thanks.
Tickets for all dates of The Squeeze go on sale from 12:00pm AEDT on Friday, December 3 through Ticketmaster, with pre-sales for the three (3) A Day On The Green shows going up for members on December 1 from 10am AEDT.
The Squeeze Festival 2022 Australian Tour
Sat 2 April
Hall Park
Mandurah, WA
Sat 9 April
Sturt Reserve
Murray Bridge, SA
Sun 10 April
Peter Lehmann Wines
Barossa Valley, SA
(Licensed 18+)
Sat 16 April
Mt Duneed Estate
Geelong, VIC
(Licensed 18+)
Sat 23 April
Conolly Park
Wagga Wagga, NSW
Sun 24 April
Heifer Station Wines
Orange, NSW
(Licensed 18+)
Sat 30 April
Bella Vista Farm
The Hills, NSW
Sun 1 May
Park Beach Reserve
Coffs Harbour, NSW
Sat 7 May
Sandstone Point Hotel
Sandstone Point, QLD
Sun 8 May
Kingston Butter Factory
Logan, QLD
Sat 14 May
Riverway Stadium
Townsville, QLD
(Beddy Rays replacing The Vanns)
Sun 15 May Cairns Showgrounds
Cairns, QLD
(Beddy Rays replacing The Vanns)
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Dark Mofo’s Creative Director Reckons The Festival May Have ‘Run Its Course’ After This Year
-
Melb’s New Winter Festival RISING Has Dropped Its Program & Catch Ya At The Big Nude Disco
-
Idris Elba Joined Lime Cordiale At Their Syd Show & I Didn’t Have This On My 2021 Bingo Sheet
-
Three Huge Festivals Have Been Announced For QLD, SA & VIC So Live Music’s Back, Babey