The juice is loose, my zesty friends. Lime Cordiale have just unleashed the 2022 edition of their own festival — The Squeeze — and it’s bigger and better than ever.

Lime Cordiale have teamed up with the A Day On The Green gang to take the festival to heaps of regional spots next April and May, hitting up a bunch of wineries for its third official year — despite starting up back in the before times of 2018.

A release from the Lime lads said they’re “staying true to what we first set out to do, which is to showcase musicians that are more than just hype and hold an event that has more than just music.”

“It’s crazy to think how The Squeeze has grown from an indoor event to a major outdoor national festival for its third year,” they said.

“After the industry has been hit so hard it’s a great feeling to know that we’re pulling this off.”

Joining the lads on their 12-date festival run around the country are a hand-selected harvest of some of the country’s ripest acts, including Thelma Plum, Client Liaison, The Vanns, Teenage Dads and Merci, Mercy. On top of that juicy lineup, there will be a dedicated slot for a local act to be squeezed in, making sure every show is getting the freshest crop of hometown legends. Bloody love that for us.

The 2022 run of The Squeeze kicks off in Mandurah just south of Perth on Saturday, April 2nd, before whipping down to South Australia, Victoria, up through New South Wales, and roadtripping up the coast of Queensland to wind it all up in Cairns on May 15.

Three of the shows will see the festival pop up at wineries across SA, Vic and NSW, which is 100% the kind of mid-autumn energy I’m here for. Having a boogie to ‘Robbery’ while necking a rosé? Sign me the fuck up for that, thanks.

Tickets for all dates of The Squeeze go on sale from 12:00pm AEDT on Friday, December 3 through Ticketmaster, with pre-sales for the three (3) A Day On The Green shows going up for members on December 1 from 10am AEDT.

The Squeeze Festival 2022 Australian Tour

Sat 2 April

Hall Park

Mandurah, WA

Sat 9 April

Sturt Reserve

Murray Bridge, SA

Sun 10 April

Peter Lehmann Wines

Barossa Valley, SA

(Licensed 18+)

Sat 16 April

Mt Duneed Estate

Geelong, VIC

(Licensed 18+)

Sat 23 April

Conolly Park

Wagga Wagga, NSW

Sun 24 April

Heifer Station Wines

Orange, NSW

(Licensed 18+)

Sat 30 April

Bella Vista Farm

The Hills, NSW

Sun 1 May

Park Beach Reserve

Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sat 7 May

Sandstone Point Hotel

Sandstone Point, QLD

Sun 8 May

Kingston Butter Factory

Logan, QLD

Sat 14 May

Riverway Stadium

Townsville, QLD

(Beddy Rays replacing The Vanns)

Sun 15 May Cairns Showgrounds

Cairns, QLD

(Beddy Rays replacing The Vanns)