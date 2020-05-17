PEDESTRIAN.TV have partnered with Mercury Hard Cider to help you discover the best emerging Aussie musos.

We know you’re absolutely fanging for the sweet euphoria of music festivals right now. Endless hours of carefree boogying with pals, the weeks spent curating the outfit, and most of all, the thrill of potentially discovering your new favourite artist.

Now, Northern Beaches’ finest and fezzie faves Lime Cordiale have teamed up with Mercury Hard Cider to fill this banger-sized hole in your heart, curating a new platform for emerging Aussie artists called ‘Mercury Rising’.

‘Mercury Rising’ is a new iso live-stream series showcasing the best up and coming bands across the country, bringing their unique sounds straight to your feed, helping you take a better look into the wide world of the Aussie music underground.

Streamed through the Mercury Cider Facebook page, the series kicks off at 6pm on May 22nd, hosted by the brotherly pairing over 3 consecutive weeks. The hand-picked bands will perform a set of originals as well as a cover of a Lime Cordiale song from their upcoming record 14 Steps To A Better You, set to drop July 10th.

The three bands set to take part in the series are Bread Club (Sydney, NSW), ARCHIE (Canberra, ACT) and Pyjama Sundayz (Sydney, NSW).

“We are excited to be a part of Mercury Rising. We’ve always been passionate about supporting emerging talent through projects like our mini-festival The Squeeze, so we jumped at the chance to be a part of this initiative,” said all-round good blokes, Lime Cordiale.

“This is going to be the first time we get to hear other artists cover songs off our new album 14 Steps To A Better You, and we can’t wait to hear how each of the bands interpret the tracks.”

Each live stream will include a stack of Mercury Rising giveaways, and end with a performance from Lime Cordiale, as well as a Q&A between them and the band, all whilst indulging in a Mercury Hard Cider.

Between scoring 4 positions on 2019’s Hottest 100 countdown, touring the country relentlessly for 10 years and racking up a sweet 1.4mil monthly listeners on their vast back catalogue of indie-pysch-rock-fusion goodness, if there’s anyone who can sniff out potential, it’s Lime Cordiale.

So strap in, and get ready to indulge in a helping of Aussie music to tide you over before gigs are up and running again.