American alternative music duo LANY has been forced to postpone their upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour dates after one member of the group was involved in a car accident a week ago. Guitarist and vocalist Paul Klein has shared with fans that it is “fortunate” for him to still be here.

In a post shared to LANY and Klein’s Instagraxm accounts, fans were told due to the shocking traffic accident that occurred last week, the band will not be able to perform the upcoming tour dates while Klein recovers.

Klein reported to the band’s 1.1 million Instagram followers that while he was riding his vespa home from the gym on June 6 he was hit by a car and knocked unconscious.

Paul Klein in a hospital bed. (Source: Paul Klein / LANY / Instagram)

“Hey everyone — I got hit by a car while I was on my vespa heading home from the gym. I don’t really remember anything after the collision… I woke up on a stretcher being put into an ambulance,” wrote Klein.

“I’ve cried a lot of thankful and happy tears during the last few days. I know how fortunate I am to still be here. All of my vitals are good, but walking and moving around is still a challenge. I’m getting progressively better though and will be at 100% really soon.”

Klein did not provide specific details on the extent of his injuries, but provided several photos of him making his recovery, including him lying in a hospital bed with an IV drip, covered in bandages and bruises.

Klein also shared a statement to fans and followers providing more details on what the future is for the now-postponed Australia and New Zealand shows.

“The doctors have advised we reschedule our upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand to fast track my recovery. For those of you that have purchased a ticket for Aus/NZ, hold onto them and the new dates will be released shortly,” he wrote.

LANY were due to play six shows across Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland from June 19 to June 30. Details of reschedules have not been provided at this time.

Klein also thanked his fans for their patience and well-wishes.

“Thank you for understanding. This experience has only intensified the feelings of purpose I have, so I can’t wait to heal up and get back to it. All other tour dates are staying the same. I love you and this life deeply! See you soon.”

LANY’s other member, drummer Jake Goss, also shared a post acknowledging the horrific accident, and how thankful they are for Klein’s safety in an Instagram Story.

“Heart stopped when I got the call. So grateful for God’s protection over my boy,” Goss captioned the Story.

Jake Goss’ Instagram Story. (Source: Jake Goss / Instagram)

Goss also commented on Klein’s post: “Love you brother.”

As well as the input from Goss, the comments on LANY’s post were littered with fans wishing for Klein to make a speedy recovery, and sharing the same gratitude that he is on the mend.

“Thank god you’re okay! You’ve always been here for us now we’ll be here for you! Wishing the speediest of recoveries Paul! We love you so much!” one follower wrote.

LANY’s A Beautiful Blur World Tour is the duo’s tour supporting the music from their fifth studio album of the same name, released in September 2023. It peaked at #4 on the ARIA Albums Chart in Australia. Their last appearance in Australia was on tour in May 2022.