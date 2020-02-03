Sydney turned the fuck up to St Jerome’s Laneway Festival over the weekend at The Domain.

Headlined by sweet angels The 1975 with the likes of Charli XCX, DMA’s and Tones And I among countless others, Laneway truly brought it.

If you’re down to boogie to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Hockey Dad, The Chats and more, you can still grab a ticket to the Adelaide, Melbourne or Fremantle dates of the festival this weekend.

We captured you guys getting your groove on and looking super snazzy before Mother Nature did her thing.