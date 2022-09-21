The Laneway 2023 lineup has landed with international acts like HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, Fontaines D.C. and more set to grace the festival’s stages across Australia and New Zealand.

Next year will mark Laneway’s 18th Birthday after having to go on hold for a few years due to that pesky bitch virus. To make the occasion even more special, it will be sister-trio HAIM’s first time back to Australia since 2017 and they’ll be performing exclusively for the Laneway 2023 circuit.

Check out the full Laneway 2023 lineup below.

Laneway 2023 Lineup

Haim (Exclusive)

Joji (Exclusive)

Phoebe Bridgers

Finneas

Fontaines D.C.

Fred Again..

Girl In Red

Slowthai

Turnstile

100 Gecs

Choas In The CBD

Knucks

Mallrat

Ross From Friends

The Beths

Yard Act

Adam Newling

The Backseat Lovers

Harvey Sutherland

Jacoténe

jamesjamesjames

Logic1000

Sycco

Tasman Keith

The Lazy Eyes

HAIM even posted a cute-as-hell video to their Instagram this morning to share the festival news. In it, they reimagine the lyrics of Kylie Minogue‘s ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ to showcase their very clear excitement.

Laneway Festival 2023 Dates & Venues

Laneway 2023 will be kicking off on January 30 in Auckland, before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth throughout February. Auckland will be an 18+ event while all Australian events will be open to anyone over 16. Check out the Laneway festival dates and venues below.

AUCKLAND (18+)

Tāmaki Makaurau

Monday January 30

Albert Park

BRISBANE (16+)

Turrbal

Saturday February 4

Brisbane Showgrounds

SYDNEY (16+)

Burramattagal and Wangal

Sunday February 5

Sydney Showground

ADELAIDE (16+)

Kaurna

Friday February 10

Bonython Park

MELBOURNE (16+)

Wurundjeri

Saturday February 11

The Park, Flemington

PERTH (16+)

Whadjuk

Sunday February 12

Wellington Square

Laneway Festival 2023 Tickets

Laneway 2023 tickets are not currently available yet. If you’re overly excited by the lineup you can register for Laneway 2023 presale for all six events here. Presale will start next Tuesday, September 27, at 11am local time (aka the time in whichever city you’re booking tix for). General public sale start next Thursday, September 29, at 9am local time.

Mark those dates and times in your calendars and rally the group chat. This isn’t one you’ll want to miss.