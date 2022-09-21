The Laneway 2023 lineup has landed with international acts like HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, Fontaines D.C. and more set to grace the festival’s stages across Australia and New Zealand.
Next year will mark Laneway’s 18th Birthday after having to go on hold for a few years due to that pesky bitch virus. To make the occasion even more special, it will be sister-trio HAIM’s first time back to Australia since 2017 and they’ll be performing exclusively for the Laneway 2023 circuit.
Check out the full Laneway 2023 lineup below.
Laneway 2023 Lineup
Haim (Exclusive)
Joji (Exclusive)
Phoebe Bridgers
Finneas
Fontaines D.C.
Fred Again..
Girl In Red
Slowthai
Turnstile
100 Gecs
Choas In The CBD
Knucks
Mallrat
Ross From Friends
The Beths
Yard Act
Adam Newling
The Backseat Lovers
Harvey Sutherland
Jacoténe
jamesjamesjames
Logic1000
Sycco
Tasman Keith
The Lazy Eyes
HAIM even posted a cute-as-hell video to their Instagram this morning to share the festival news. In it, they reimagine the lyrics of Kylie Minogue‘s ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ to showcase their very clear excitement.
Laneway Festival 2023 Dates & Venues
Laneway 2023 will be kicking off on January 30 in Auckland, before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth throughout February. Auckland will be an 18+ event while all Australian events will be open to anyone over 16. Check out the Laneway festival dates and venues below.
AUCKLAND (18+)
Tāmaki Makaurau
Monday January 30
Albert Park
BRISBANE (16+)
Turrbal
Saturday February 4
Brisbane Showgrounds
SYDNEY (16+)
Burramattagal and Wangal
Sunday February 5
Sydney Showground
ADELAIDE (16+)
Kaurna
Friday February 10
Bonython Park
MELBOURNE (16+)
Wurundjeri
Saturday February 11
The Park, Flemington
PERTH (16+)
Whadjuk
Sunday February 12
Wellington Square
Laneway Festival 2023 Tickets
Laneway 2023 tickets are not currently available yet. If you’re overly excited by the lineup you can register for Laneway 2023 presale for all six events here. Presale will start next Tuesday, September 27, at 11am local time (aka the time in whichever city you’re booking tix for). General public sale start next Thursday, September 29, at 9am local time.
Mark those dates and times in your calendars and rally the group chat. This isn’t one you’ll want to miss.