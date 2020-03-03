Lady Gaga‘s impact is so vast and true that “Stupid Love” is being streamed in the most unlikeliest of places, like this Italian region’s council meeting about coronavirus. Urgh, her impact astounds me.

Footage has emerged of “Stupid Love”, the lead track from her upcoming album Chromatica, accidentally interrupting a serious meeting being held in Italy’s Liguria region. As seen below, the bop started playing from someone’s phone during what looks like a Q&A-style moment. After a brief moment of silence and confusion, the group starts to unanimously giggle… because Gaga’s music has the power to unite and empower and we must collectively stan.

She is The Cure, after all.

A council in Italy held a meeting regarding the Coronavirus, and #StupidLove accidentally started playing from someone's phone ???? You can watch the official video here (@ 22:56mins): https://t.co/vrX1TxLDBR pic.twitter.com/jmg9OLMHcQ — Gaga Media ???? (@GagaMediaDotNet) March 1, 2020

To the council member or observer whose phone it is, a) I commend you for having impeccable taste and b) I’m sure you were raging the fuck out on your walk to the meeting.

You can check out the 40-minute livestream of the entire meeting below via the Liguria Region’s official Facebook page, if that’s your thing. The incident (or, rather, highlight) happens at around the 22.56 mark. You’re welcome.

[01/03 – 18.45] #CoronavirusLiguriaLa diretta dalla sala trasparenza di Regione Liguria Posted by Regione Liguria on Sunday, 1 March 2020

