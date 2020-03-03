Lady Gaga‘s impact is so vast and true that “Stupid Love” is being streamed in the most unlikeliest of places, like this Italian region’s council meeting about coronavirus. Urgh, her impact astounds me.
Footage has emerged of “Stupid Love”, the lead track from her upcoming album Chromatica, accidentally interrupting a serious meeting being held in Italy’s Liguria region. As seen below, the bop started playing from someone’s phone during what looks like a Q&A-style moment. After a brief moment of silence and confusion, the group starts to unanimously giggle… because Gaga’s music has the power to unite and empower and we must collectively stan.
She is The Cure, after all.
A council in Italy held a meeting regarding the Coronavirus, and #StupidLove accidentally started playing from someone's phone ????
You can watch the official video here (@ 22:56mins): https://t.co/vrX1TxLDBR pic.twitter.com/jmg9OLMHcQ
— Gaga Media ???? (@GagaMediaDotNet) March 1, 2020
To the council member or observer whose phone it is, a) I commend you for having impeccable taste and b) I’m sure you were raging the fuck out on your walk to the meeting.
You can check out the 40-minute livestream of the entire meeting below via the Liguria Region’s official Facebook page, if that’s your thing. The incident (or, rather, highlight) happens at around the 22.56 mark. You’re welcome.
[01/03 – 18.45] #CoronavirusLiguriaLa diretta dalla sala trasparenza di Regione Liguria
Posted by Regione Liguria on Sunday, 1 March 2020
In other news, explained the concept of Chromatica in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. I’m including this entire quote because it contains the longest two sentences on planet Earth. NEW GAGA GAME: say this entire quote in one breath. GO.
“I think that we’re actually operating on a completely rudimentary level where we square things off into very simplified colours when actually we’re all extremely different in a vast variety of ways that stem from both, like, genetics as well as epigenetics, like, we’re all completely different and I thought OK, well maybe, Chromatica is a frame of mind. And that is my frame of mind, and I don’t know that I’ve ever made an album that wasn’t on Chromatica in some type of way, meaning like my frame of mind is always a part of my music, and this is just my way of kind of expressing, even in a both literal and abstract way, that, like, making music and putting it out into the world is my perspective on life, and it’s also my gift to the world in the best way that I can, and I think that everyone on any given day is doing the absolute best that they can do, and this is my perspective, and here it is, and it’s always been my perspective, but now I know that it was my perspective.”