A 35-second track of Lady Gaga‘s, allegedly called “Stupid Love”, has been leaked to Twitter, leading many to speculate that LG6 may be just around the corner. The track itself, which is super rough audio quality, seems reminiscent of something you’d hear on Born This Way, but it’s now quite difficult to find online due to Gaga’s management being rather scrupulous about removing any traces of the snippet from the internet.

Now, there’s lots of hear-say doing the rounds at the moment. There’s a rumour that “Stupid Love” will be the lead single set for a February 7 release, which management has since allegedly denied. There’s another rumour that “Stupid Love” actually did belong on Born This Way originally and, although it’s now being re-recorded for LG6, what we’re hearing now is the old 2011 version. At this point, who the fuck knows?

It’s no secret that us Lady Gaga fans have been (im)patiently waiting the arrival of LG6, but this latest leak has well and truly pushed us over the edge (of glory). Whatever the future holds for LG6 and “Stupid Love”, the leak has given rise to an abundance of cracking tweets. Let’s check ’em out.

Me to @ladygaga after listening to bad quality leaked snippets of Stupid Love pic.twitter.com/3JwNz7rNK3 — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) January 18, 2020

interscope taking down the leaks and trying to do damage control over stupid love leaks pic.twitter.com/UblizdNTp0 — karlo (@mxdern_ecstasy) January 18, 2020

Gaga confronting the gays to remove the Stupid Love leaks pic.twitter.com/boQ1yw8x1D — Josh (@NerveOfJosh) January 19, 2020

Me bopping to dead silence because I can’t find Gaga’s Stupid Love leak pic.twitter.com/OUAwZLysvR — ✨finn✨ (@_sweeteaner) January 18, 2020

Gaga when she comes to Twitter to see Stupid Love #LG6 pic.twitter.com/R7t84K5gLs — Angel (fan account) (@_Angel160_) January 19, 2020

Lady Gaga to the person who leaked Stupid Love: pic.twitter.com/R08IXAPLzA — ???????????????????????????????????????? (@shawnthemartian) January 19, 2020

"Stupid Love" has HIT written all over it. pic.twitter.com/6EbUJVI2pn — An Ungrateful Minx (@yosoymichael) January 19, 2020